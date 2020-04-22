Miami Dolphins Latest Team Linked To Offensive Tackle In Top 10 Picks

Whether it's a last ditch effort to get rumors out to keep everyone on their toes or the media catching up to what NFL teams are doing in a truly unique environment, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly the latest team considering taking an offensive tackle in the top ten. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is saying they may be looking to move up to get ahead of the New York Giants to do it.

The Dolphins own the fifth pick and a trade up would likely involve the Detroit Lions, who are pretty open in their desire to move down the draft order. If they were to select an offensive tackle, they might be inclined to take a quarterback with their second pick, 18th overall, and could potentially trade up to do it.

The Cleveland Browns would be closer to the reality that they might need to trade down from 10th pick if their tackle targets are off the board. A situation they've been preparing for, those same Dolphins then become a potential trade target if they are intent on getting a specific quarterback.

The Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons are already teams rumored to be potential trade partners in the event the Browns move down, allowing them to add draft assets, then add an offensive tackle. The Broncos allegedly want Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and the Falcons reportedly want defensive help, which could come in the form of C.J. Henderson, the corner out of Florida. If the Dolphins are part of that mix, it's one more opportunity for the Browns to make a good deal.

If the Browns are unable to get their desired tackle targets at 10, they may well be interested in adding Ezra Cleveland from Boise State, Josh Jones from Houston or Austin Jackson from USC to be the team's left tackle.