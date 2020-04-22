BrownsDigest
Miami Dolphins Latest Team Linked To Offensive Tackle In Top 10 Picks

Pete Smith

Whether it's a last ditch effort to get rumors out to keep everyone on their toes or the media catching up to what NFL teams are doing in a truly unique environment, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly the latest team considering taking an offensive tackle in the top ten. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is saying they may be looking to move up to get ahead of the New York Giants to do it.

The Dolphins own the fifth pick and a trade up would likely involve the Detroit Lions, who are pretty open in their desire to move down the draft order. If they were to select an offensive tackle, they might be inclined to take a quarterback with their second pick, 18th overall, and could potentially trade up to do it.

The Cleveland Browns would be closer to the reality that they might need to trade down from 10th pick if their tackle targets are off the board. A situation they've been preparing for, those same Dolphins then become a potential trade target if they are intent on getting a specific quarterback.

The Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons are already teams rumored to be potential trade partners in the event the Browns move down, allowing them to add draft assets, then add an offensive tackle. The Broncos allegedly want Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and the Falcons reportedly want defensive help, which could come in the form of C.J. Henderson, the corner out of Florida. If the Dolphins are part of that mix, it's one more opportunity for the Browns to make a good deal.

If the Browns are unable to get their desired tackle targets at 10, they may well be interested in adding Ezra Cleveland from Boise State, Josh Jones from Houston or Austin Jackson from USC to be the team's left tackle.

Cleveland Browns Sione Takitaki: "They Want Me To Play WILL"

Sione Takitaki told Nathan Zegura, the host of Cleveland Browns Daily, among other programming for the Cleveland Browns, that the Browns want him to play weak side lienbacker in their new defense.

Pete Smith

Prospect X Is Back For 2020: Who Is It This Year? Could The Cleveland Browns Go 2 For 2?

In 2019, Sports Illustrated and writer Kalyn Kahler introduced the notion of Prospect X. A sleeper prospect that they identified as a sleeper that could help a team and wasn't getting nearly enough publicity. The Cleveland Browns selected Prospect X last year in Drew Forbes. Who is it this year?

Pete Smith

Dan Patrick: Trent Williams Will Be Traded For First Round Pick

Dan Patrick, on his radio show, the Dan Patrick Show, said a source told him that Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams will be traded for a first round pick.

Pete Smith

Indianapolis Colts Safety Malik Hooker Reportedly On Trading Block, Makes Little Sense For Cleveland Browns

Former first round pick and currently Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker is on the trading block according to Mike Lombardi, host of The GM Shuffle Podcast. The Cleveland Browns have already been connected to Hooker in the past.

Pete Smith

Andrew Berry: Cleveland Browns "not be pigeon-holed into anything"

Andrew Berry, the Cleveland Browns executive vice president and general manager, held a conference call with media, answering questions largely relating to the NFL Draft, but with a few more general questions, such as the status of Odell Beckham.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 3

Version three of Shawn Stevenson's Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns: Latest Trent Williams Rumor Could Serve Additional Purpose

Josina Anderson of ESPN is reporting the Cleveland Browns are still potentially interested in trading for Trent Williams, which might be true, but also seems to have an additional motive, attempting to throw off other teams as to their true intentions in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 2

Version two of Shawn Stevenson's Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns 2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 7

The 2020 NFL Draft is just a few short days away and it's time to take the final snapshot to explore what the Cleveland Browns might do in this final mock draft of the year.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 1

Version one of Shawn Stevenson's Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson