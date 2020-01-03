BrownsMaven
Vikings Owner Puts Out Statement That Might Be Good News for Browns In Head Coaching Search

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are not scheduled to interview Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski until some time in the week after the first round of playoff games. Stefanski interviewed with the Browns twice last year for the job only to see Freddie Kitchens be hired. 

One scenario that could prevent Stefanski taking the job is the notion that the Vikings could fire their current head coach Mike Zimmer and promote Stefanski to the position of head coach, which would obviously make it impossible for the Browns to hire him. Vikings ownership came out with a statement that suggests that may not be a concern after all.

https://twitter.com/ProFootballTalk/status/1213204895706169344

Mark Wilf could certainly change his mind depending on the performance of the Vikings in their opening round playoff game against the New Orleans Saints, but if he sticks to his word, the Browns would theoretically be free and clear to hire Stefanski if that is indeed their desire.

Perhaps a coincidence of timing, Stefanski is one of the final candidates they are scheduled to interview. He was believed to be a favorite of Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta among others in the Browns front office when they chose Kitchens. It seems as though they are trying to give everyone else their due before speaking to Stefanski. This could be in an effort to give the most honest evaluation of everyone else before speaking to what was at least last year a favored candidate.

