Vikings Place Franchise Tag On Anthony Harris, Believed To Be Browns Target

The Minnesota Vikings have been making a number of moves in the last few days, releasing a handful of players and extending quarterback Kirk Cousins for a few more seasons. One move most did not anticipate was putting the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris. The Cleveland Browns had been linked to the safety who had been outstanding the past two seasons in Minnesota.

The move opens the door that the Vikings intend to keep Harris for another year or few in Minnesota. It's also possible they put the tag on him in order to trade him. If they were to let him walk in free agency, they would potentially get a compensatory pick for the 2021 NFL Draft whereas a trade now might give them assets or a player that can help them for the 2020 season.

The Vikings are trying to compete now while also trying to retool their roster in what is a pretty delicate balance. They are set to lose their top three corners in Xavier Rhodes, who they released as well as Trae Waynes and Mackenzie Alexander. They released Linval Joseph, who was a good nose for them. Harris was excellent next to Harrison Smith last season and offers tremendous cover skills, making him versatile in their defense.

The Browns need a free safety and obviously head coach Kevin Stefanski knows Harris. He also fits the type of safety that defensive coordinator Joe Woods wants in his defense, prioritizing coverage skills, wanting as many players that can be effective in man coverage as possible.

It's possible the Browns could still engage the Vikings in trade talks for Harris, but obviously giving up assets in addition to free agent dollars isn't ideal when it seemed they could have had their shot at him without having to trade for him.