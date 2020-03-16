BrownsDigest
Vikings Place Franchise Tag On Anthony Harris, Believed To Be Browns Target

Pete Smith

The Minnesota Vikings have been making a number of moves in the last few days, releasing a handful of players and extending quarterback Kirk Cousins for a few more seasons. One move most did not anticipate was putting the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris. The Cleveland Browns had been linked to the safety who had been outstanding the past two seasons in Minnesota.

The move opens the door that the Vikings intend to keep Harris for another year or few in Minnesota. It's also possible they put the tag on him in order to trade him. If they were to let him walk in free agency, they would potentially get a compensatory pick for the 2021 NFL Draft whereas a trade now might give them assets or a player that can help them for the 2020 season. 

The Vikings are trying to compete now while also trying to retool their roster in what is a pretty delicate balance. They are set to lose their top three corners in Xavier Rhodes, who they released as well as Trae Waynes and Mackenzie Alexander. They released Linval Joseph, who was a good nose for them. Harris was excellent next to Harrison Smith last season and offers tremendous cover skills, making him versatile in their defense.

The Browns need a free safety and obviously head coach Kevin Stefanski knows Harris. He also fits the type of safety that defensive coordinator Joe Woods wants in his defense, prioritizing coverage skills, wanting as many players that can be effective in man coverage as possible.

It's possible the Browns could still engage the Vikings in trade talks for Harris, but obviously giving up assets in addition to free agent dollars isn't ideal when it seemed they could have had their shot at him without having to trade for him.

Browns Reportedly Agree To Terms With Tight End Austin Hooper

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are nearing a deal with tight end Austin Hooper, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons. The deal is not finalized, but would make Hooper the highest paid tight end in the league history.

Pete Smith

Browns Release Morgan Burnett

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced the release of safety Morgan Burnett. He started eight games for the team last year before suffering a torn Achilles', ending his season.

Pete Smith

Browns Place 2nd Round Tender on Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns announced they are placing a second round tender on running back Kareem Hunt as well as tenders on restricted free agents KhaDarel Hodge, Pharaoh Browns and Dontrell Hilliard.

Pete Smith

Christian Kirksey Signs 2-Year Deal With Packers, Reunites With Mike Pettine

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to a two-year deal woth $16 million with the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports. The move reunites with him with Mike Pettine, who was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns when Kirksey was drafted in 2014.

Pete Smith

Collective Bargaining Agreement Passes, Ensures Labor Peace Until 2030

In a close vote of 1019 for and 959 against, the players voted to pass the proposed collective bargaining agreement by a margin of just 60. This ensures NFL labor peace through the year 2030 and the most immediate impact for fans will be seeing an extra playoff game for 2020.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Browns Notebook: Tannehill Cashes In, Colts Keep Costanzo

The ratification of the collective bargaining agreement opened up a flurry of activity as the NFL prepares for the new league year. Ryan Tannehill, Anthony Costanzo and Bradley Roby were three players that signed new deals.

Pete Smith

Baltimore Ravens Acquire Calais Campbell For 5th Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens add what they hope is a significant piece to a Super Bowl puzzle in 2020 by trading for defensive lineman Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth round pick.

Pete Smith

Browns Notebook: Scherff Gets Tagged, XFL Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns didn't make any moves Saturday, but it's the final day for players to vote for the proposed CBA on the table. The Washington Redskins placed their non-exclusive franchise tag and an XFL player tested positive for COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Browns Taking Aim At Bad Acting Browns Backers on Social Media

As reported by Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns reached out to some Browns Backers club that if their social media accounts to criticize the team, players, or staff they will be deactivated.

Pete Smith

by

Jazzer

Browns Notebook: Teams Apply Franchise Tags, More Veteran Cuts

The Cleveland Browns made their official announcement regarding COVID-19 for its employees, the NFL officially cancelled pre-draft visits, but beyond that, it was business as usual in the NFL with teams getting ready for the start of free agency, still slated to begin March 18th.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck