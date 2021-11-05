Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns Designating DB M.J. Stewart to Return from IR

    Reserve defensive back M.J. Stewart has been designated to return from injured reserve by the Cleveland Browns on Friday.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns have announced they are designating reserve defensive back M.J. Stewart to return from injured reserve after missing three games due to a hamstring injury.

    The team has yet to officially activate him and given the timing of the move, may not do so for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is eligible to practice however until the Browns do choose to activate him to the active roster. This is good news for a team that has been hurting in terms of their secondary depth, particularly at safety.

    Stewart has played a significant number of reps due to injury and ejection to other players. He's key because the Browns want to be able to play three safeties on the field a significant amount of time. Last week John Johnson III suffered a stinger and was out the rest of the game, which forced the Browns to play more linebackers as opposed to being able to bring in another safety.

    Read More

    It fundamentally changed what the defense was able to do. With Stewart back, they can keep playing the defense they want. Additionally, Stewart has played well when he's been in the lineup.

    With the release of Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns can give Stewart that roster spot, so they wouldn't need to make a move unless the team deems it necessary.

    The Browns are hoping they will have John Johnson back for the game against the Bengals as he has been playing well the last few weeks. Still, the team is hoping for improved play from the group overall.

    READ MORE: Browns Offense is 'Free'

    Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) celebrates the team s fumble recovery against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Designating DB M.J. Stewart to Return from IR

    just now
    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) celebrates on the sideline during NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp12 7
    News

    Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. Come to Agreement to Facilitate his Release

    1 hour ago
    Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    What's Happening with Beckham, Why the Browns are doing it

    2 hours ago
    andrew berry
    Featured Content

    Odell Beckham Jr. Situation Positive Reflection on Browns Regime

    2 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns Answering the Complicated Odell Beckham Question
    News

    Report: Browns Officially Parting Ways With Odell Beckham Jr. Today

    3 hours ago
    Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before the snap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Offense is 'Free': What that Means and Where this can go

    23 hours ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Johnny Stanton (40) scores a touchdown on a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (not pictured) during the second half against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Sign FB Johnny Stanton to Practice Squad

    Nov 4, 2021
    Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) celebrates with the defense after intercepting a pass thrown by Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 11
    Featured Content

    November Projects as Most Crucial Month for the Browns

    Nov 4, 2021