Browns Designating DB M.J. Stewart to Return from IR

The Cleveland Browns have announced they are designating reserve defensive back M.J. Stewart to return from injured reserve after missing three games due to a hamstring injury.

The team has yet to officially activate him and given the timing of the move, may not do so for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is eligible to practice however until the Browns do choose to activate him to the active roster. This is good news for a team that has been hurting in terms of their secondary depth, particularly at safety.

Stewart has played a significant number of reps due to injury and ejection to other players. He's key because the Browns want to be able to play three safeties on the field a significant amount of time. Last week John Johnson III suffered a stinger and was out the rest of the game, which forced the Browns to play more linebackers as opposed to being able to bring in another safety.

It fundamentally changed what the defense was able to do. With Stewart back, they can keep playing the defense they want. Additionally, Stewart has played well when he's been in the lineup.

With the release of Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns can give Stewart that roster spot, so they wouldn't need to make a move unless the team deems it necessary.

The Browns are hoping they will have John Johnson back for the game against the Bengals as he has been playing well the last few weeks. Still, the team is hoping for improved play from the group overall.

