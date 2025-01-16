Momentum Building Toward Browns Avoiding QB in NFL Draft
Could the Cleveland Browns seriously pass on taking a quarterback in the NFL Draft?
It seems like more and more people are believing that will end up being the case.
Momentum is building toward the Browns selecting Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter with the No. 2 overall pick in April, as Dane Brugler of The Athletic is the latest prognosticator to predict Cleveland to make such a move.
"It’s likely that Deshaun Watson has played his final snap for the Cleveland Browns, so a quarterback certainly will be on the table here," Brugler wrote. "But I don’t expect Cleveland to force the pick if the right fit isn’t there. Carter playing opposite Myles Garrett would be a scary thought for opposing offenses."
Brugler then went on to project the Browns to select Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery with their second-round pick, so he apparently thinks Cleveland will avoid taking a signal-caller altogether (unless he thinks the Browns will take one really late in the draft).
Is it really possible that Cleveland would skip out on either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward?
Well, the fact that Deion Sanders may not be keen on Shedeur playing for the Browns could be a factor here. The general consensus is that the Tennessee Titans seem to favor Ward at No. 1, which could leave Cleveland up a creek if Deion blocks Shedeur from being picked by the Browns.
In that case, Cleveland may be left with no choice but to select Carter or potentially trade the pick.
It's going to be a crazy next few months in The Land.