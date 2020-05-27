Charles Robinson Adds More Fuel To Jadeveon Clowney To Browns Fire

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports made news when he was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday and suggested the Cleveland Browns may not only end up with Jadeveon Clowney, but would be doing so with the intention of signing him to a long term contract. Wednesday, he was a guest on The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima on 92.3 in Cleveland and only added fuel to that fire.

When Carman asked him simply, why isn't Clowney a member of the Browns currently, Robinson responded with the following:

"I think he's waiting for- I think he's waiting and hoping that there's going to be the big offer, you know, there's this holdout offer somebody's got that, you know, I guess, missile they haven't fired yet. They're keeping their powder dry and all of a sudden someone's going to come in at the last minute and go hey, guess what? We're going get you close to that, you know, $20 million number you want. It's a long term deal, here's the structure you want. It's just not happening. It's just not happening. Seattle is up against it salary-wise. The [Tennessee] Titans have already kind of moved away from this. I spoke to the [New York] Jets. The Jets are like, 'look man, we're not paying anybody. Figure it out.' The Browns remain interested. The Browns remain the team with the salary cap space to maneuver. They have Olivier Vernon and look, you can- it's a ruthless business, but you can create a $15 million hole there with Olivier Vernon if you decide to swap out. I just think it's just Jadeveon Clowney trying to figure it out, you know, look, my options that are on the table right now in terms of a long term deal that's pretty healthy, it's probably going to be the Cleveland Browns. He's gotta come around to that and decide this is what I'm going to be committed to or maybe I'm gonna take a one-year deal that's gonna be a cut rate salary somewhere and try to do the same thing last year, which didn't really work out for me and roll the dice again. I think for him, he really hasn't had a deadline and I think what can happen is if players start to get back into facilities before the break. If that happens, I think that will be a little bit more of a natural deadline for him to potentially make a decision. I don't think this is a situation where at least his agent, I think his representation, the people around him are sitting there looking at- yea, let's take this into training camp and hope it gets better because it won't"

Robinson has said he doesn't think Clowney wants to sign another one-year prove it deal, having just done that to no real benefit. He'd rather sign a deal to figure out where he's going to be for what would be much of the remaining years of his career. Robinson believes that the Browns have the interest and they certainly have the money.

Part of the reason that this hasn't already gotten done is the Browns have not been inclined to set a deadline. They have Olivier Vernon on the team, scheduled to earn $15.5 million. If Clowney goes somewhere else, the Browns simply keep Vernon, who is a good player and then let him walk after this season.

Should Clowney sign with the Browns, they could simply release or more likely trade Vernon. One of the benefits to waiting from the Browns perspective is it would allow Clowney to truly decide he wants to be a member of the Browns as opposed to trying to get him signed quickly, potentially allowing him to suffer buyer's remorse.

The advantage Clowney provides over Vernon is versatility. Vernon is an excellent edge defender, but that's the limit of what he can offer. Clowney is nominally an edge player, but he's suited to play on the interior and provides benefits in either spot. His strength is controlling the line of scrimmage. Both strong and fast, he can cause pressure from either spot and create plays for teammates.

Myles Garrett, likewise, has the ability to play anywhere on the line, but his skill set is more suited to play on the edge because of his raw speed. Having Clowney able to slide inside next to Sheldon Richardson with Garrett playing left end so Adrian Clayborn can play the right side would give the Browns an incredible blend of size and athleticism across the board. Garrett might be the lightest player of that group from a weight perspective.

The Browns could create a dynamic more like what the San Francisco 49ers had to maximize their pass rush, where teams are simply overwhelmed. Essentially, if there's a weakness on the interior, place Clowney over them, allow him to wreak havoc while Garrett, Richardson and Clayborn all still have to be accounted.

Clowney comes with risks, including his injury history and the fact he's never been a sack artist, but his skill set is impressive. And much like when he was with the Houston Texans, he wouldn't be their top defensive lineman. That is, assuming, he ends up signing with the Browns.

Update: ESPN's Adam Schefter touched on something I mentioned Monday.