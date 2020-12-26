Browns Down At Least 4 Receivers, Jacob Phillips Deemed Close Contacts for Jets Game

Per multiple the reports, the Cleveland Browns will be down at least four receivers and a linebacker deemed close contacts for their game against the New York Jets.

With their game against the New York Jets under 24 hours away, the Cleveland Browns have been notified that multiple wide receivers have been deemed close contacts per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Along with a report from May Kay Cabot, the Browns are currently set to be down Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Donovan Peoples Jones at wide receiver and Jacob Phillips at linebacker.

The Browns are awaiting word from the NFL and how they must proceed. Schefter further notes that the Browns could be without at least four receivers in a game the Browns need to win against the Jets.

It's been somewhat fortunate the Browns have been able to get production out of a number of players from that position and survived without a tight end in multiple games this season.

Nevertheless, finding out on a Saturday could completely throw their offensive game plan out the window if they are set to lose starting receivers.

If the NFL allows it, they could promote Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies. Beyond that, they have Kareem Hunt and tight ends that can play multiple roles. The Browns could utilize all four of their active tight ends if all else fails.

The Browns already placed linebacker B.J. Goodson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after they reported a player had tested positive, which forced them to shut down the facility and delay their flight to New Jersey.

This likely still has them waiting to travel as they figure out exactly who could go.

Unfortunately, this is one of the risk with holidays as the NFL dealt with coming out of Thanksgiving. Now coming out of whichever holiday people celebrate related to the Winter solstice, if there are more friends and family around, there are increased chances to contract the virus or be deemed a close contact.

A game the Browns should wind handily against the Jets has now gotten complicated in a hurry.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Browns have been allowed to promote Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies, so along with Marvin Hall, that will be the group of receivers the Browns have for this game.

That appears to be the word from the NFL, so the Browns will be without five players, including four receivers and the game will take place as scheduled.

The Browns have placed Landry, Jones, Higgins Hodge and Phillips on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.