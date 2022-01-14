Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio Among All-Pro Recipients for Browns

The Associated Press released the All-Pro lists for this season and it contains three Cleveland Browns’ players with two of them making the first team. Left guard Joel Bitonio and edge rusher Myles Garrett were both named to the first team and right guard Wyatt Teller was second team All-Pro.

Bitonio has had a stellar career in Cleveland and this season comes as his first time as an All-Pro first team member. Bitonio shower the ability to play left tackle for a couple of games when called upon as well. Not only did Bitonio make the short switch, he did it a very high level.

Bitonio is a future hall-of-fame recipient. Probably does not get enough attention as of one of the game’s best guards. Bitonio was second team all-pro from 2018-2020.

Garrett is receiving his second straight first team All-Pro recognition. This season the Browns’ star pass rusher had a franchise record 16 sacks, as well as a career high 51 tackles. Garrett joined defensive player of the year favorite TJ Watt as first team defensive ends.

Teller was second team All-Pro in 2020, as he is again this season. Teller received a massive extension from the Browns, a sign the team expects him to keep this up. A player that can definitely get to that first team mark in terms of All-Pro.

Cleveland took a step back this season and did not get to where they expected to. These All-Pro lists are a sign that there are very good pieces in place, but they just have to keep building.

