Skip to main content

Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio Among All-Pro Recipients for Browns

Two members of the Cleveland Browns capped off great individual seasons with all-pro status.

The Associated Press released the All-Pro lists for this season and it contains three Cleveland Browns’ players with two of them making the first team. Left guard Joel Bitonio and edge rusher Myles Garrett were both named to the first team and right guard Wyatt Teller was second team All-Pro.

Bitonio has had a stellar career in Cleveland and this season comes as his first time as an All-Pro first team member. Bitonio shower the ability to play left tackle for a couple of games when called upon as well. Not only did Bitonio make the short switch, he did it a very high level.

Bitonio is a future hall-of-fame recipient. Probably does not get enough attention as of one of the game’s best guards. Bitonio was second team all-pro from 2018-2020.

Garrett is receiving his second straight first team All-Pro recognition. This season the Browns’ star pass rusher had a franchise record 16 sacks, as well as a career high 51 tackles. Garrett joined defensive player of the year favorite TJ Watt as first team defensive ends.

Read More

Teller was second team All-Pro in 2020, as he is again this season. Teller received a massive extension from the Browns, a sign the team expects him to keep this up. A player that can definitely get to that first team mark in terms of All-Pro.

Cleveland took a step back this season and did not get to where they expected to. These All-Pro lists are a sign that there are very good pieces in place, but they just have to keep building.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks up to check the spot after tackling Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio Among All-Pro Recipients for Browns

30 seconds ago
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins, facing, chats with teammates Jarvis Landry, left, and Odell Beckham Jr. during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp30 14
Featured Content

Browns Offensive Issues Start at Wide Receiver

20 hours ago
752FA99D-4296-40A5-86F2-8857EDF1EB25
News

Browns Kevin Stefanski Validates fan Criticism, Reveals Where he and Baker Mayfield Stand

23 hours ago
49881018-E1E6-4A08-A3EE-66FFAEF2FF1F
News

Browns Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin Heading to Ole Miss

Jan 13, 2022
8E6512E4-B578-419D-ADE3-2CA2DA344404
News

Vikings to Interview Two Current Browns Front Office Members for Vacant General Manager Position

Jan 12, 2022
3A2A968E-BBBF-4503-A9F3-BADDA0F5DC07
Featured Content

Browns Cultural Crisitunity

Jan 12, 2022
For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - "The NFL is Hard"

Jan 12, 2022
C4C2F9F5-3F01-4E59-A8FB-3E1901C44D4E
News

Liberty University Set to Hire Cleveland Browns Assistant Coach

Jan 11, 2022