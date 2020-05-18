BrownsDigest
Myles Garrett and Odell Beckham Jr Share a Friendly Feud on Twitter That is Must see

BrandonLittle

Everyone seems to have enjoyed the Michael Jordan documentary on ESPN, including current athletes, not just fans. With everything in today’s day and age, comes memes across Twitter. Two Cleveland Browns stars, on opposite sides of the football were able to make some fun with it.

Myles Garrett started with the video of Dennis Rodman hitting the behind of another player, as many do in the world of sports, just a simple sign of sportsmanship. Garrett intended to mock the time that Odell Beckham got himself into a little bit of trouble.

But, it looks like Beckham Jr. got the last laugh in this one, for now. You may literally laugh out loud with this one, because I know I did. Time has went on since the Myles Garrett incident, but, still a legit question by Beckham. Just, how was that not assault? 

Flashback to when Beckham hit the behind of a cop while horse playing around and the police actually attempted to charge him with assault. Today’s day and age of things is some times mixed up. But, after all, this friendly feud on twitter will no doubt garner some laughs.

When training camp rolls around, Garrett and Beckham may look back and poke fun at each other for this encounter. It instantly blew up on Twitter and will probably show up on every other social media. Myles threw the first punch, Odell looks to have landed the knockout blow in this one that will bring some locker room laughs out at some point.

Myles Garrett As The Dark Knight

Preparing for a 2020 season where he will be one of the most polarizing players in the league, Myles Garrett will forever be defined by the egregious decision he made against the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, but some people see his actions away from the field and view him as a hero.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Making Over for the Cleveland Browns 2014 NFL Draft

The 2014 draft for the Cleveland Browns was in no terms a great one. But, we take a look at what could have been done, looking back.

BrandonLittle

Where Do The Cleveland Browns Rank Among New Uniforms?

Conor Orr came up with his definitive ranking for teams that unveiled uniforms this season. The Cleveland Browns do well and the list is pretty solid, save for one thing he simply gets dead wrong.

Pete Smith

Bill Callahan On Jack Conklin: You Could Not Get a More Perfect Tackle In Free Agency

Bill Callahan, the Cleveland Browns offensive line coach, was given the opportunity on a conference call to explain what he liked about free agent acquisition Jack Conklin and he took full advantage.

Pete Smith

BrandonLittle

NFL Proposal To Incentivize Minority Hires Is Embarrassing, Avoids The Real Problem

The NFL is releasing a proposal for owners to vote on that would incentivize the hire of minority candidates at general manger and head coach by improving draft position for the teams that do i

Pete Smith

Hetz

Bill Callahan Discusses Right Guard, Chris Hubbard's Role

On a conference call on Thursday, Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan discussed the right guard position as well as the role of veteran Chris Hubbard in the offense.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to VP of Football Operations, add Ryan Grigson Full-Time

The Cleveland Browns made a move early Friday. Filling out the role VP of Football Operations gives us a firm look of the front office as a whole.

BrandonLittle

Peter Smith

James Harrison On Mohamed Massaquoi Hit: "I ain’t gonna say what, but he [Tomlin] handed me an envelope after that."

Former Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher James Harrison told Willie Colon on his podcast, "Going Deep" that after a hit that knocked Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohammed Massaquoi, he was handed an envelope by head coach Mike Tomlin.

Pete Smith

Steelcrush79

James Harrison Clarifies There Was No Bounty System, Pivots To Criticism Of NFL

James Harrison took to Instagram to clarify statements he made on "Going Deep", a podcast hosted by his former teammate Willie Colon. He was unequivocal that there was no bounty system, but didn't deny receiving anything from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to pay off his fine.

Pete Smith

BrandonLittle

Bill Callahan Compares Rookie Jedrick Wills to Former Raiders Offensive Tackle Barry Sims

On a conference call with the media, Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan discussed his comparison for rookie Jedrick Wills. Rather than going with Tyron Smith of the Dallas Cowboys, he opted for former Oakland Raider Barry Sims.

Pete Smith