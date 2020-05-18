Myles Garrett and Odell Beckham Jr Share a Friendly Feud on Twitter That is Must see

Everyone seems to have enjoyed the Michael Jordan documentary on ESPN, including current athletes, not just fans. With everything in today’s day and age, comes memes across Twitter. Two Cleveland Browns stars, on opposite sides of the football were able to make some fun with it.

Myles Garrett started with the video of Dennis Rodman hitting the behind of another player, as many do in the world of sports, just a simple sign of sportsmanship. Garrett intended to mock the time that Odell Beckham got himself into a little bit of trouble.

But, it looks like Beckham Jr. got the last laugh in this one, for now. You may literally laugh out loud with this one, because I know I did. Time has went on since the Myles Garrett incident, but, still a legit question by Beckham. Just, how was that not assault?

Flashback to when Beckham hit the behind of a cop while horse playing around and the police actually attempted to charge him with assault. Today’s day and age of things is some times mixed up. But, after all, this friendly feud on twitter will no doubt garner some laughs.

When training camp rolls around, Garrett and Beckham may look back and poke fun at each other for this encounter. It instantly blew up on Twitter and will probably show up on every other social media. Myles threw the first punch, Odell looks to have landed the knockout blow in this one that will bring some locker room laughs out at some point.