Myles Garrett Has Bold Prediction For Browns Season Opener With Cowboys
Myles Garrett may be a Cleveland transplant now, but at heart he'll always be a Texas boy.
The Browns star edge rusher hails from Arlington, Texas, which just so happens to be where AT&T Stadium – better known as Jerry World – resides as the official home of the Dallas Cowboys. They say everything is bigger in Texas, but as the Browns open up training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia this week and their season opener with the Cowboys just six weeks away, Garrett shared a pretty big prediction of his own.
"It's Dallas, it's home," Garrett asserted on Friday. "Don't plan on losing. That's it."
Back in 2017, the reigning defensive player of the year famously made a plea to the Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to "come get him," in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Cowboys were drafting in the late 20s that year and moving up to take Garrett would have taken an absolute haul. The Browns, of course, stayed put and selected Garrett No. 1 overall and he's been well on his way to building a Hall of Fame résume ever since.
It's no surprise that Garrett had dreams of playing for his hometown team at the time. However, things have worked out for him in Cleveland, which he now considers his second home.
The Week 1 showdown will be just the second time Garrett squares off with the Cowboys, and the first here in Cleveland during his career. Back in 2020 the Browns bested Dallas on their home turf in a 49-38 shootout that saw Garrett register two sacks on star QB Dak Prescott. A similar performance to open the season would go a long way in helping the Browns get off to a 1-0 start in 2024.