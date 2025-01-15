Myles Garrett Drops Bold Statement on Browns' Future
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made it clear last month that he has no intention of being part of a rebuild, putting the front office on notice in the process.
This sparked trade speculation, as many wondered if Garrett would ultimately ask out of Cleveland or if the Browns would opt to move him for substantial draft capital.
Since then, things have calmed down, and now, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year seems fairly optimistic about Cleveland's future.
"I've talked to [general manager Andrew Berry]," Garrett said on Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North. "How we gonna make the most of all the talent that is here? We're closer than some may think we are."
The Browns entered the season viewed as playoff contenders and even potential candidates for a dark horse Super Bowl run.
Last year, Cleveland won 11 games in spite of sifting through five different starting quarterbacks, so with Deshaun Watson returning healthy in 2024, there were plenty of reasons to be hopeful.
However, Watson ended up struggling mightily right up until tearing his Achilles midseason, and the Browns ran into a plethora of issues up and down their roster.
Garrett is under contract through 2026, so Cleveland does not have to be in any rush to trade him. However, his value would obviously be higher now with more time remaining on his deal. Some even felt it would be best for the Browns to move him to recoup some value.
But at this point, it doesn't seem like the Browns have any plans of trading the 29-year-old, who racked up 47 tackles and 14 sacks this season.