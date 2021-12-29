Myles Garrett Giving Back During Holiday Season, a Testament to who he is

Browns star defensive end helped some area kids with Christmas gifts during the holiday season. Once again showing involvement in the community.

Myles Garrett is known for making your favorite quarterbacks’ life a living nightmare. Off the field he is a much gentler human being that is a lot like many of us. He loves movies, his dogs and loves the history behind dinosaurs. Since Garrett became a part of the Cleveland community he has given back plenty and has made it a staple to do so.

The latest work by the star defensive end included going to a local Meijer and buying gifts for some children around the Cleveland area. Garrett took a couple of families on a shopping spree for some Christmas gifts, some were from an area hospital.

“Just trying to be a blessing this holiday season. I think that’s what we all try to be to our neighbors in our community,” Garrett said.

Not everyone is as fortunate to have presents under the tree during Christmas time. Garrett made that happen for a couple of families that were very thankful. It is a testament to the person that Garrett is by going out of his way during another All-Pro caliber season. A break from the gridiron to make this holiday season special for a couple of families.

Garrett is a player that has made it a point to show that athletes have a life outside of their given sport.

“I know it’s not about me or about football today. It’s about these kids and these families,” Garrett said.

Garrett and the Browns are still chasing the playoffs and have a huge matchup on Monday Night Football with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The star pass rusher won’t be as nice on the field as he was at the local Meijer on this day he gave back to the community. A day these families will never forget, for Garrett it’s just another example of who he is.

Photo credit and thanks to @CFrankFilms via Instagram

