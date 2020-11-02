SI.com
Myles Garrett Should Be Good To Go After Bye Week, According to Kevin Stefanski

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett had an MRI Monday after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, which showed no structural damage per head coach Kevin Stefanski.

It did not seem as though the team was overly worried about the results of the MRI simply because Garrett had his post game press conference. Beyond that, he simply said he didn't know what was going on with it, that it hurt and limited how much he could play.

For better or worse, Garrett was never ruled out of the game. He spent time in the medical tent after initially suffering the injury, then went back into the game on a limited basis. It was described as a contusion during the game.

The Browns now get to allow Garrett to recover over the bye week, where they are waiting on a handful of major players to return from injury. In addition to now Garrett, the Browns expect Austin Hooper (appendectomy), Wyatt Teller (calf) back from their injuries and hope Nick Chubb (MCL) will be able to return, saying he's ahead of schedule.

The Raiders game was the first where Garrett was unable to record a sack, though he almost stripped quarterback Derek Carr and forced pressures into teammates like Olivier Vernon, who capitalized with sacks.

Thus far, Garrett is leading the league with nine sacks and has four strip sacks as well as a fumble recovery. His pressure has also led to four interceptions this season.

The Browns host the Houston Texans on November 15th.

