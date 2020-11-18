SI.com
Myles Garrett Will Not Practice Wednesday, Home Sick

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that defensive end Myles Garrett would not practice Wednesday and is at home due to an illness.

Teams are always quick to reassure everyone that a player does not have COVID-19 or their status is related, but given the fact the Browns just placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, there's that much more reason to make that distinction.

Garrett played Sunday, recorded half a sack and made a huge goal line stop, resulting in a turnover on downs against the Houston Texans, helping the Browns secure a victory. As the Browns and Texans played in a cold, windy, rainy mess, it wouldn't be a shock if Garrett or any player got sick as a result.

And there are times in a normal year where it could be serious enough where it might be contagious enough or debilitating enough where it wouldn't be productive to have them in the building. In the era of COVID-19, some of the symptoms of these simpler illnesses can resemble the coronavirus and it's simply not worth the trouble of having them in the building.

The Browns have every expectation that Garrett will be fine and will play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they are simply allowing him to recover at home. The ancillary benefit is it just allows Garrett to rest his body. He's not hurt and the Browns just had the bye week, but if Garrett can't practice, he's at least not getting more wear and tear on his body.

