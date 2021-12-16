Myles Garrett Joins Madden’s 99 Club

Myles Garrett is enjoying a record-setting year and he is not close to done yet. Garrett has the most sacks in a Browns’ season ever and there is still four games to go at least. This past weekend against the Baltimore Ravens was another dominant performance for Garrett.

In fact the game where Garrett recorded a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and touchdown was enough for Madden. The game has put Garrett into the “99 club”, which is a group of a few NFL players that have a 99 overall rating in the game.

Garrett has joined Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce, Jalen Ramsey and Davante Adams as the only members of the 99 club. Each of these players are at the top of the game at their given position.

Besides from 15 sacks on the season, Garrett has been consistent. The All-Pro player has sacks in 12 games this season, including 4.5 against the Chicago Bears. With Madden tabbing Garrett as the first defensive end in the 99 club it’s easy to see they think he’s the best at his position.

It is safe to say that Garrett has made it to the top of the virtual world. There is still work to do. Perhaps Garrett ends up with a 20 sack season.

