SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Myles Garrett Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Out Sunday, Likely Out Next Week

Pete Smith

Friday morning, the Cleveland Browns placed pass rusher Myles Garrett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Garrett had been at home on Wednesday and Thursday due to illness, though it was not believed to be related to COVID-19, as the team was expecting him to be back on Friday. The Browns made an announcement that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and Garrett has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Beyond the health concerns for Garrett, even in the best case scenario for his recovery, the 10-day period that Garrett would miss includes games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even if the Browns were to somehow back date that period to Wednesday when Garrett first missed practice, the eight day window would mean that Garrett wouldn't be back until the Saturday before the Jaguars game. It's possible, though really unlikely the Browns would activate him with no practice and have him play.

At this point, it's likely that Garrett will miss two games and he will be back for the game against the Tennessee Titans. That's still under the assumption that everything goes according to plan and he has the best health outcome possible.

Garrett has 9.5 sacks on the season, including four strips sacks. The Browns face off against the most sacked quarterback in the NFL this season in Carson Wentz.

If there's one piece of good news, it's simply the fact that Garrett has been at home, isolated away from his teammates. That has made it so no one would be classified as a close contact.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans in their week ten matchup. Check for live updates of the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Mack Wilson Misses Practice With Hip Injury, J.C. Tretter Returns, Eagles Deal With COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns practiced without linebacker Mack Wilson due to a hip injury while the Philadelphia Eagles dealt with COVID-19 issues that forced them to practice without four players between the active roster and the practice squad.

Pete Smith

Unclear If Cleveland Browns Will Have To Deal With Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz has been limited in practice, but is in the 21 day window where he can be activated to play in a game. It is up in the air if he will return to action against the Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

How the Browns Beat the Eagles

The Cleveland Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles looking for their seventh win of the season, which would eclipse their win total from 2019. How they do it.

Pete Smith

Eagles Player Test Positive For COVID-19, Two Players Classified Close Contacts

Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that a player tested positive for COVID-19 and two players were identified as close contacts, which may force all three to miss the game against the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Browns Tried to Claim Takk McKinley Again, LS Charley Hughlett Cleared to Return to Practice

The Cleveland Browns attempted to claim pass rusher Takkarist McKinley on waivers a second time after he was made available a second time in a week. The team also has cleared long snapper Charley Hughlett to return to practice.

Pete Smith

Browns Down A Total of Five at Practice, None Due to Injury

In preparation for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cleveland Browns practiced on Wednesday down five players, but only two that were eligible to participate. Neither was due to injury.

Pete Smith

Browns Prepare to Host Eagles; a Confusing Mess of a Team

The Cleveland Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles this week, which is the most perplexing team on their schedule given their results. Almost nothing about their season is reliable when it comes to measuring their success or likeliness to win.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett To Miss Wednesday Practice Due to Illness

The Cleveland Browns explained on Wednesday that Myles Garrett would not be at practice and is at home due to an illness, but that it is no way related to COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Browns Place OT Jack Conklin, K Cody Parkey, LS Charley Hughlett on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns placed Jack Conklin, Cody Parkey and Charley Hughlett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pete Smith