Myles Garrett Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Out Sunday, Likely Out Next Week

Friday morning, the Cleveland Browns placed pass rusher Myles Garrett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Garrett had been at home on Wednesday and Thursday due to illness, though it was not believed to be related to COVID-19, as the team was expecting him to be back on Friday. The Browns made an announcement that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and Garrett has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Beyond the health concerns for Garrett, even in the best case scenario for his recovery, the 10-day period that Garrett would miss includes games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even if the Browns were to somehow back date that period to Wednesday when Garrett first missed practice, the eight day window would mean that Garrett wouldn't be back until the Saturday before the Jaguars game. It's possible, though really unlikely the Browns would activate him with no practice and have him play.

At this point, it's likely that Garrett will miss two games and he will be back for the game against the Tennessee Titans. That's still under the assumption that everything goes according to plan and he has the best health outcome possible.

Garrett has 9.5 sacks on the season, including four strips sacks. The Browns face off against the most sacked quarterback in the NFL this season in Carson Wentz.

If there's one piece of good news, it's simply the fact that Garrett has been at home, isolated away from his teammates. That has made it so no one would be classified as a close contact.