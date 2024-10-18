Myles Garrett Reiterates Commitment To Browns After Amari Cooper Trade
When an NFL team is 1-5 and trades away one of its best players, it's natural for others to wonder if they could be next.
That's the current state of the Cleveland Browns after the team traded top wideout Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills earlier in the week. The move was considered a signal from the organization that a fire sale could be coming, making draft pick accumulation a top priority.
It also left fans speculating whether or not any players were off limits from a trade. Even star defensive end, and one of the pillars of the franchise, Myles Garrett's name was popping up in hypothetical trade scenarios this week.
Asked about whether or not he could see himself playing somewhere else amidst a tumultuous season in Cleveland, Garrett reiterated his commitment to the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2017.
"I hope not," asserted Garrett. "I've always said I want to play here to the end of my career. I want to win here. I want to bring a championship here so that doesn't cross my mind. No matter the record, I'm always focused on how we can improve, how we can turn things around. In my mind, I don't ever think of doing anything else and we have to finish what we started."
It's hardly the first time Garrett has shared his desire to play his entire career donning brown and orange. Back in June, during the team's veteran minicamp, Garrett passionately expressed how badly he wants to bring a title to the city of Cleveland. That's on top of being actively involved in the community here, including buying a minority stake in the city's NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For numerous reasons Garrett represents the heart and soul of the Browns. However, even he knows that doesn't make him exempt from potential trade talks though, particularly with the team in the midst of a tumultuous season.
"I mean when you lose, the door is open for anyone," said Garrett. "So how you keep from losing your job or getting moved anywhere else, you have to play your ass off. You have to show you earned the right to be here, earn the right to be on the field, earn the right to rush. You earn just a privilege to wear these colors. It is an honor and privilege to be here and to do this job every day and if you're not doing it, then someone else will step up and take your place. That goes for anyone, myself included."
To this point there are no signs that the Browns brass, most notably vice president of football operations Andrew Berry have any interest in moving on from Garrett. Given how the season is unfolding at the moment, the franchise can ill-afford to lose someone with the caché of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Ultimately, the trade market isn't even something Garrett is thinking about.
"No one should be worried about the situation with Amari and how that affects them," Garrett said. "We're still here. Everyone's still here. Hoping great things for Amari and hope he continues his great career, but we have to worry about the situation in which we're in and how we can improve upon that and how we can make our situation look a lot better by the end of the year."