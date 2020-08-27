Myles Garrett Speaks of Teams Plans to Fight Social Justice, Hopes to Have Ownership Backing



Myles Garrett met with the media today, via Zoom, the pro bowl defensive end opened by asking for justice for Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake after the incident in Wisconsin.

The Cleveland Browns decided to practice today, but just for an hour. The second hour the team was heading inside to brainstorm ideas on how to make an impact on social justice in the area. Garrett’s opinion on the NBA halting games yesterday, “I thought it was better late than never”. Myles Garrett is among 12 players on the Browns social justice committee, said Coach Stefanski.

Garrett hopes to have the ownerships backing with the plans that the team hopes to take, “Just their backing of us, I don't foresee them being in opposition to us, I'm just hoping they're with us every step of the way”. As we all know, this is a long ongoing battle that is going to take everyone to fix the problems across this country. With the recent happenings in Kenosha, Wisconsin you will see more athletes and coaches taking a stand.

Garrett hopes to eventually get in touch with Wisconsin victim Jacob Blake, as Garrett has often reached out to people struggling, this would just be the latest. Garrett is another example of professional athletes or celebrities using their platform for a better cause. If the bigger platforms speak up, we might get somewhere.