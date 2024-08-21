Myles Garrett's Cleveland Browns Teammate Makes Bold Claim About His Career
If you asked NFL fans who the greatest player in NFL history is it might garner a few different answers. Lawrence Taylor would surely be one, particularly among the games legends. Tom Brady may be a go-to for a younger generation of player and fan.
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris thinks his teammate Myles Garrett could be coming for that crown when it's all said and done though.
"You know Myles, can be the best player in the world, like ever," Harris said before the team's 16th training camp practice on Wednesday. "It's a matter of tapping into that potential. He's already shown – it's crazy you're talking about the former DPOY, that there's more levels to it. So Myles is a special player and it's a blessing to play with him."
Much has been said about Garrett taking his game to another level following the 2023 season that saw him win his first ever Defensive Player of the Year award. That may be hard to fathom but Cleveland's new defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire issued that exact challenge to Garrett back in the spring and he's embraced it.
Garrett is certainly on a trajectory towards being one of the greatest of all time, especially after securing that DPOY this season. Entering the 2024 campaign Garrett currently ranks 94th all time in sacks but he can quickly ascend up list with another double-digit sack season. He also needs just 11.5 sacks to become the youngest player ever to reach the 100-sack plateau.
While Garrett's certainly on the path to being immortalized down the road in Canton one day his work certainly isn't entirely done. That's especially true if he wants to enter the Lawrence Taylor stratosphere and be considered one of the best of all time. A Super Bowl and perhaps another DPOY would help that cause.