New Cleveland Browns Player Numbers

The Cleveland Browns are opening up minicamp, which means players will be on the field for the first time. As such, they will be showing off their new numbers.
As the Cleveland Browns get set to open rookie camp, players are getting their numbers. Some of these could potentially change if they make the team and other numbers come available, but it's always interesting to see what numbers players choose.

If nothing else, everyone will judge the player's entire career based on their number choice, assuming success or failure based on the the right number. It's anyone's guess just how much science is behind it, but it's not the worst metric that's ever been used to project player success.

There are a handful of non-rookies that were signed or in the case of Curtis Weaver, never took the field for the Browns last year. And a few second year players just trying to get some extra work in as well.

2021 Draft Picks

Greg Newsome II, Corner - 20

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker - 28

Anthony Schwartz, Wide Receiver - 10

James Hudson III, Offensive Tackle - 66

Tommy Togiai, Defensive Tackle - 93

Tony Fields II, Linebacker - 42

Richard LeCounte III, Safety - 39

Demetric Felton, Running Back - 25

Undrafted Rookies

Marvin Wilson, Defensive Tackle - 65

Romeo McKnight, Defensive End - 57

Kiondre Thompson, Defensive Back - 47

Tre Harbison III, Running Back - 37

Emmanuel Rogamba, Defensive Back - 37

Non-Rookies

Curtis Weaver, Defensive End - 59

John Kelly, Running Back - 49

Malik McDowell, Defensive Tackle - 58

Jordan Elliott, Defensive Tackle - 96 (Previously 90, which Jadeveon Clowney now has)

