NFC Contender Linked to Trade For Browns Star
The Cleveland Browns are entering a very important Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. If they are unable to pull off a win, they will drop to 1-3 on the year.
Already, rumblings are starting to begin about the team being a potential team to watch in trade talks. Should they be unable to start turning things around soon, they could opt to explore the trade market and could even sell off some of their own talent.
One player to keep an eye on could be star wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Cooper has been starting to be mentioned in trade speculation. Moving on from him would make sense if the team feels that it can't compete.
With that in mind, NFL Spin Zone has suggested one possible trade suitor for the star veteran wide receiver. They think that the New Orleans Saints could make sense for him.
"Enter the New Orleans Saints, who could desperately use another weapon for Derek Carr. The idea of reuniting Cooper with Carr, his former Raiders quarterback, could be a match made in football heaven. Carr and Cooper already have a strong connection from their time in Las Vegas, and adding Cooper to the Saints’ offense could be just what they need to reignite their passing attack. With Michael Thomas struggling to stay healthy and Chris Olave needing some help, Cooper could instantly step in and provide the spark the Saints need to contend in the NFC South."
So far this season, Cooper has been a major disappointment for the Browns. However, he did put together a big-time performance last week.
In the three games he has played, Cooper has caught 12 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. He's still more than capable of being a No. 1 wide receiver in the right situation. It's debatable whether or not Cleveland can offer him that situation, as Deshaun Watson has been struggling.
At 30 years old, Cooper isn't getting any younger. He wants to compete for a Super Bowl.
If that can't happen with the Browns, the two sides moving on makes sense. Cleveland could get a solid return for him that helps them add talent for the future.
Expect to continue hearing Cooper's name get brought up in trade speculation. The Browns may not have any interest in moving him, but if they do, the Saints could be a team to keep a close eye on.