New Orleans Saints Release Pro Bowl Guard Larry Warford; Could Cleveland Browns Be Interested?

The New Orleans Saints are trying to strike a delicate balance between the amount of talent they can add to make a Super Bowl run while making the salary cap work. In that vein, they announced the release of three-time Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford, which will save them cap space. Warford's release saves $7.75 million and adds $5.1 million in dead cap. With Warford available, the question being asked is could the Cleveland Browns be interested?

The Saints drafted Cesar Ruiz, a center out of Michigan, who will likely step in and play right guard in Warford's stead. It does seem strange that the Saints would draft a guard in Ruiz only to release Warford. And it has nothing to do with either Ruiz or Warford and everything to do with Andrus Peat.

Peat got a lucrative contract extension and is a pretty bad player. It's unclear what the Saints see in Peat that they wouldn't want in Warford, who is simply a better player.

As for Warford, he made Pro Bowls in each of the three seasons he was with the Saints and was a good player this past year. However, he is a 330 pound plow horse that doesn't offer much in terms of lateral quickness. That would make him a bad scheme fit based entirely on the numbers with the Browns and their wide zone scheme offense.

The Browns, right now, project to have Wyatt Teller and Drew Forbes in a battle for the starting right guard job. Teller was acquired in a trade last season and played half the year, doing reasonably well under the circumstances. He's not without questions including his ability to be more powerful in the running game, but he did help solidify the line last year on incredibly short notice, switching from the left side.

Forbes, the second year player, has incredible athleticism and power to be a right guard in this offense, but he's adjusting to the level of competition. He looked good enough to get a shot to show his ability in the competition in 2018, but ultimately wasn't ready and then suffered a knee injury. Nevertheless, he seems like the prototype for what the Browns want to do.

Both Forbes and Teller cost the Browns practically nothing against the salary cap, which is also useful, considering they have three premium contracts up front with Joel Bitonio, J.C. Tretter and now Jack Conklin. They also added Jack Conklin in free agency. Warford would likely cost some money. The Browns certainly have it at their disposal, but they really seem to be saving cap space for 2021 to potentially make some bigger moves.

So while Warford is a relatively poor scheme fit on paper, he is a proven guard that can step in and protect Baker Mayfield right now. It would be similar to when the Browns had Kevin Zeitler at right guard. Not an ideal fit, but he was good. So if the Browns make the decision that Warford, despite not being terribly mobile, is a big enough upgrade to make a push for him, it seems likely they pass.

The problem from the Browns standpoint is where Warford could go in light of his release. Two teams that stand out just in the AFC North are the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens became young at the guard spot with the retirement of Marshal Yanda. They signed D.J. Fluker, but Warford is simply far better.

The Bengals, meanwhile, can use all the help they can get up front to protect rookie Joe Burrow. He would also benefit Joe Mixon in the running game. The offensive line is the biggest question mark on the Bengals offense at this point. Warford could make a big difference.