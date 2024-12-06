Giants Could Steal QB from Browns
The Cleveland Browns have been excited with what they have seen from quarterback Jameis Winston. He has been a breath of fresh air after the brutal start to the season with Deshaun Watson under center.
While Winston has played well, there is no telling what the Browns are going to end up doing at the quarterback position.
Watson is still under contract for the next two years. Cleveland has a lot of money tied up with him over those two years.
There is a chance that the Browns could re-sign Winston and have him continue as the starter in 2025. Or, they could consider getting aggressive and target a quarterback with their high first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Keeping Winston seems like the more likely option, but there are other teams who could try to swoop in and steal him away in free agency.
Ed Valentine of Big Blue View has suggested that Winston could be a bridge quarterback target for the New York Giants.
"Having Winston as your quarterback is exhilarating and excruciating at the same time. The floor and the ceiling are Lock on heavy doses of steroids. It is a wild ride. It might be fun, at least sometimes, while the Giants wait for Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders or whoever to develop ... or for Arch Manning to arrive."
On the outside looking in, the Giants are one of the biggest threats to Cleveland's chances of re-signing Winston. They could offer him a starting job for a year and good money.
So far this season, Winston has made five starts for the Browns. He has completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,763 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Winston has also scored a touchdown on the ground.
Cleveland's has looked the best it has looked in three years with Winston under center. He has provided a big playmaking arm and a very positive outlook as a leader.
All of that being said, the Browns have a tough decision to make. If they want to re-sign Winston, they will need to get it done quickly.
More than likely, they will have interest in getting a deal done with Winston, but there are other teams who could try and throw a wrench in their plans like New York.