Giants Insider Answers Five Burning Questions Before Browns Game
The Cleveland Browns are set to face off against the New York Giants tomorrow afternoon. Both teams are needing wins and it looks to be a very intriguing matchup.
Last week, the Giants played much better than they did in Week 1, but ended up falling by a final score of 21-18. They're still looking for their first win of the season.
As for the Browns, they were able to pull out a hard-fought 18-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It wasn't a pretty game, but a win is a win.
All of that being said, our own Brendan Gulick had a chance to chat with Patricia Traina, a reporter covering New York for Sports Illustrated, and she graciously answered five questions about the Giants coming into this week's game. This gives Browns fans a chance to get to know the opponent a little bit better.
We hope you enjoy!
Q. Malik Nabers looks like he's adjusting pretty quickly to the NFL. He certainly looked like he had all the talent in college, but that doesn't always translate. What has impressed you most about him so far?
Traina: "His maturity. I honestly thought he might b a primadonna but he’s been anything but, which is refreshing. I hope he stays as humble as he has been, that he keep on working to perfect his craft. Some guys come to the NFL and they think they have all the answers. Nabers hasn’t been one of those guys."
Q. How long do you think the leash is for Daniel Jones to prove he can be a franchise QB?
Traina: "I think they’ll probably look to give him about eight games at least unless he really wets the bed. Now if they continue their losing ways, I suspect then they might make a decision sooner given his injury guarantee. But I think they want to give him as much of a chance as possible so they can make an informed decision."
Q. Which matchups this weekend do you think the Giants should try to take advantage of?
Traina: "Giants pass rush vs. Browns’ tackles. Wills and Conklin are both banged up so there is no reason that Thibodeaux and Burns shouldn’t be able to make more noise this week then they have in the first two weeks."
Q. What has been the Giants defense’s biggest vulnerability through the first two games?
Traina: "The run defense. Ever since they traded Leonard Williams, they haven’t bee consistent with stopping the run. In my opinion, their talent is very thin on that defensive line to where if Dexter Lawrence comes off the field, they have a significant drop off."
Q. What do you think is the most improved position on the roster from last year?
Traina: "Offensive line. The veteran approach has worked. I think Jermaine Eluemunor and Andrew Thomas are a pair of solid tackles and I think the interior of the o-line, which was a HUGE problem for this team last year, is much improved. IT’s actually nice to not have to worry about that unit plus it allows for a better evaluation of Daniel Jones since he’s not directly under as much pressure."
Make sure to tune into the game tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. EST on FOX.