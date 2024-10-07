AFC North Rival Could Poach Cleveland Browns' Key Offensive Piece
The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a disastrous start in 2024, and for as much as people want to blame Deshaun Watson, a big reason for the Browns' struggles has been their offensive line.
Considered one of the team's major strengths going into the year, Cleveland's offensive line has labored through the first five games of the season, surrendering a league-worst 26 sacks.
Injuries have certainly played a major role, as tackle Jack Conklin and Wyatt Teller have been sidelined, and Jedrick Wills has also dealt with some nicks and bruises.
Speaking of Wills, he could be playing his final season with the Browns, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine thinks he may land with an AFC North rival in free agency: the Baltimore Ravens.
"The Ravens are the kind of team that may be able to resurrect the career of an offensive lineman like Wills," wrote Ballentine. "They have far fewer traditional drop back pass protection reps than most teams and that could help Wills take the next step in his progression."
Baltimore's own left tackle, Ronnie Stanley, is in the last year of his contract, as well, so the Ravens may need to find another answer at the position.
Wills could represent a solution for the club.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Alabama, was selected by the Browns with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Wills has been a bit of a disappointment in Cleveland and has encountered some significant injury issues over the last couple of seasons, as he has played in a grand total of 10 games dating back to last year.
The chances of the Browns re-signing Wills seem slim, so the door may be open for the Ravens to pry him away from their AFC North rivals.