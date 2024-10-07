Two Teams Linked to Trade for Browns Star
The Cleveland Browns once again came up short in Week 5. They ended up losing to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion by a brutal final score of 34-13.
It was the latest installment of what has been a very brutal season for the Browns.
Coming into the season, Cleveland was expecting to be a playoff contender in the AFC. They have been anything but a playoff contender through the first five games of the year.
With that in mind, trade rumors have started swirling about star veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Cooper has not looked like he has wanted to be with the team this season. There was offseason drama with his contract situation and then he was included in trade talks for Brandon Aiyuk. It was clear that he was not a fan of those two offseason issues.
Now, a move ahead of the trade deadline is a very real possibility. If he is moved, there are two teams that are emerging as potential destinations for Cooper.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has suggested that the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints could make sense as trade partners with the Browns for Cooper.
Both of those teams could use help at the wide receiver position. Obviously, the Saints would be the better team for Cooper, as they look the part of a contender in the NFC.
So far this season, Cooper has caught 20 passes for 208 yards and two touchodwns. He should have much better production had he played to his full ability throughout the first five games of the year.
There is still a chance that Cleveland could start turning things around over the next few weeks. If they can string a few wins together before the deadline, they could opt to hold onto Cooper.
However, if the struggles continue and the team shows no sign of life, trading him would be the right move.
Needless to say, the 2024 season has been depressing for both fans and the team. No one expected the Browns to come out looking so bad. Hopefully, they're able to regroup and get it together.
All of that being said, the rumors will continue swirling around Cooper in the coming weeks. He certainly looks to be a serious trade candidate at this point in time.