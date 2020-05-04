NFL Cancels International Games For 2020, Its Impact On Cleveland Browns

As the NFL continues to adjust to the ever-changing reality presented by COVID-19, the league has announced it is canceling its international games for the 2020 season. With a calendar that is moving and implications from the pandemic that have yet to be realized, the NFL made the sensible move of not trying to add foreign travel to the equation. This means the NFL will not be traveling to Mexico or England this year.

This news is coming now because the NFL schedule is going to be released this week. The Jacksonville Jaguars volunteered to host in London this year and now they will have to play all of their home games in Florida.

This does impact the Cleveland Browns. Because the Jaguars were going to host in London this year and the Browns are going to face the Jaguars this season, there was a chance they could've been facing them in London. That is no longer part of the equation and the two teams will have face off in the United States.

There has not been an announcement in terms of whether the NFL plans to double up in the future or if they simply plan to pick up their normal number of games in future seasons. The NFL continues to try to expand its product into international markets, including but not limited to Mexico and Western Europe. The NFL has increased in popularity dramatically in England, even if the people have not grabbed on to any one team.