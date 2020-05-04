BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

NFL Cancels International Games For 2020, Its Impact On Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

As the NFL continues to adjust to the ever-changing reality presented by COVID-19, the league has announced it is canceling its international games for the 2020 season. With a calendar that is moving and implications from the pandemic that have yet to be realized, the NFL made the sensible move of not trying to add foreign travel to the equation. This means the NFL will not be traveling to Mexico or England this year.

This news is coming now because the NFL schedule is going to be released this week. The Jacksonville Jaguars volunteered to host in London this year and now they will have to play all of their home games in Florida.

This does impact the Cleveland Browns. Because the Jaguars were going to host in London this year and the Browns are going to face the Jaguars this season, there was a chance they could've been facing them in London. That is no longer part of the equation and the two teams will have face off in the United States.

There has not been an announcement in terms of whether the NFL plans to double up in the future or if they simply plan to pick up their normal number of games in future seasons. The NFL continues to try to expand its product into international markets, including but not limited to Mexico and Western Europe. The NFL has increased in popularity dramatically in England, even if the people have not grabbed on to any one team.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Michigan

With their final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns took Donovan Peoples-Jones, wide receiver from Michigan. And though he could end up being a really nice role player, the odds of him being more than that are against him.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Nick Harris, C Washington

The Cleveland Browns used the 160th pick in the NFL Draft to select Nick Harris, center from Washington. His skill set, both athletically and in terms of what he's done on tape suggest he can be a long term center option.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett Teases Idea Of Playing Offense; He Should

On a video he released on social media, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett showed off his incredible strength and athleticism jumping on a stack of plyoboxes while tagging quarterback Baker Mayfield about playing offense. He should play offense.

Pete Smith

by

Mdbrownsfan

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Harrison Bryant, TE FAU

The Cleveland Browns selected Harrison Bryant, tight end from Florida Atlantic in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. A jack-of-all trades type, Bryant is an interesting prospect that could be a nice player for the Browns. Here's why.

Pete Smith

Bill Barnwell Names Cleveland Browns Player Most Likely To be Moved

ESPN's Bill Barnwell picked a player from each team in the NFL most likely to be traded or released now that the 2020 NFL Draft is completed. For the Cleveland Browns, he picked a defensive back.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Hollywood Higgins Changing Numbers

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins announced he was going back to his college number this season, via his Twitter account. He will wear 82 this season.

Pete Smith

Cincinnati Bengals Release Andy Dalton

As first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cincinnati Bengals are releasing quarterback Andy Dalton after nine seasons.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive Draft Review: Jacob Phillips, LB LSU

The Cleveland Browns selected Jacob Phillips, the linebacker out of LSU with the second of their two third round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Phillips has a chance to be a solid starting linebacker in the NFL and there are a number of reasons why.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Jordan Elliott, DT Missouri

With the 88th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle out of Missouri. He is a player with the ability to impact the run and pass, could be a really nice player for the Browns.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Buffalo Bills Sign Former Cleveland Browns DE Bryan Cox Jr.

The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. to a one-year deal, announcing the move via their PR Twitter account. Cox spent last season with the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith