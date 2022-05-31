NFL.com Predicts Cleveland Browns Starting Lineup
Cleveland Browns hope to take a big step forward in 2022 after finishing 8-9 in 2021. The 2021 season was a step back for the team who previously made the playoffs in 2020. The first step to getting where the Browns want to be is putting the best possible team they can on the field.
NFL.com took a crack at predicting the team’s starting 22 and it looks like this.
Offense:
QB Deshaun Watson
RB Nick Chubb
WR Amari Cooper
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
WR David Bell
TE David Njoku
LT Jedrick Wills Jr.
LG Joel Bitonio
C Nick Harris
RG Wyatt Teller
RT Jack Conklin
Defense:
DE Myles Garrett
Read More
DT Taven Bryan
DT Jordan Elliott
DE Jadeveon Clowney
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
LB Anthony Walker
CB Denzel Ward
CB Greg Newsome Il
CB Greedy Williams
S John Johnson IlI
S Grant Delpit
Things that catch the eye:
- Just one tight end. Browns have David Njoku and Harrison Bryant as their top two tight ends. Bryant is sneakingly a breakout player for the team.
- Taven Bryan starting is interesting. I assume there will be packages for him, but he’s not much use in the run game. They’ll need someone else for those downs.
- Grant Delpit is a full-time starter, as he should be.
- Greedy Williams is the team's third cornerback listed. Rookie Martin Emerson is going to push Williams, a battle to watch in camp. Newsome is going to work in the slot, which has become a starting position essentially in today’s league.
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!