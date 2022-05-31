Skip to main content

NFL.com Predicts Cleveland Browns Starting Lineup

A look at the Cleveland Browns 22 starters, predicted by NFL.com.

Cleveland Browns hope to take a big step forward in 2022 after finishing 8-9 in 2021. The 2021 season was a step back for the team who previously made the playoffs in 2020. The first step to getting where the Browns want to be is putting the best possible team they can on the field.

NFL.com took a crack at predicting the team’s starting 22 and it looks like this.

Offense:

QB Deshaun Watson

RB Nick Chubb

WR Amari Cooper

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

WR David Bell

TE David Njoku

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

LG Joel Bitonio

C Nick Harris

RG Wyatt Teller

RT Jack Conklin

Defense:

DE Myles Garrett

DT Taven Bryan

DT Jordan Elliott

DE Jadeveon Clowney

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

LB Anthony Walker

CB Denzel Ward

CB Greg Newsome Il

CB Greedy Williams

S John Johnson IlI

S Grant Delpit

Things that catch the eye:

  • Just one tight end. Browns have David Njoku and Harrison Bryant as their top two tight ends. Bryant is sneakingly a breakout player for the team.
  • Taven Bryan starting is interesting. I assume there will be packages for him, but he’s not much use in the run game. They’ll need someone else for those downs.
  • Grant Delpit is a full-time starter, as he should be.
  • Greedy Williams is the team's third cornerback listed. Rookie Martin Emerson is going to push Williams, a battle to watch in camp. Newsome is going to work in the slot, which has become a starting position essentially in today’s league.

