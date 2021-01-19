Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

2021 NFL Combine To Look A lot Different As We All Expected

Another curveball has been thrown at the NFL, teams will have to do a lot of last minute scouting at the combine, virtually. A look at what is going to happen.
Author:
Publish date:

It was a matter of time before the pandemic affected the 2021 NFL Draft or anything leading up to it. A memo sent across the league on Monday laid out plans for how the draft combine will be approached.

The combine is a vital piece in scouting players and getting last looks before the actual draft itself. This coming combine will host no in-person workouts, which is a big chance and hurts a lot of players who needed to get in front of scouts. Instead, now the league will be more dialed in on player pro days and of course the Senior Bowl. This is now reality and teams will be expected to make the best of it, teams who execute it the best could end up with the hidden gems in the draft.

NFL said to be working closely with colleges to make sure their is consistency among the tests and what the players will be doing at these pro days. The NFL will gain access to video from each pro day and will send it out to all of the teams. This is a whole different world when it comes to the combine. A lot of players have boosted their stock tremendously in the past due to the combine.

In terms of medical evaluations, the NFL is going to work closely with labs close to prospects residence and get a lot of testing needed done that way. There will be plenty of virtual meetings from your normal meetings to medical meetings done over video recording. In some instances, the NFL is going to allow players to be evaluated in person by the team physicians and such.

There is possibly going to be more broadcasts of pro days and such since it will be the only combine style evaluation prior to the draft. This is just another curve ball that the pandemic has thrown at the league. The NFL has a plan in place already and protocols to follow for many things involving the COVID-19 outbreak. This is just another one filed away into that folder. Teams have had to adjust to many things and this just will be another adjustment to front office members and coaching staffs.

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jedrick Wills, Harrison Bryant Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

E7EA47F1-8830-48C9-AF34-051127BF43CE
News

2021 NFL Combine To Look A lot Different As We All Expected

Browns_Need_WR_Speed_to_Maximize_Mayfiel-6006359dfb74df5fefe872f3_Jan_19_2021_3_01_10
Featured Content

Browns Must Evolve Offense to Fit Stefanski's Vision, Mayfield's Talent

Aug 19, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) makes a catch during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign 14 Players to Futures Contracts

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) riles up the crowd during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett Make PFWA All-NFL team, Two More Make ALL-AFC

82380DD9-A80B-4A8E-B3DA-44A7E8B05418
News

Cleveland Browns Draft Position Set After Yesterday’s Loss

Cleveland Browns
Featured Content

Browns Resolve, Sheer Force Of Will Produces Unforgettable Season

Clemson safety Denzel Johnson(14) tackles South Carolina tight end Kyle Markway(84) during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 30, 2019. Clemson Vs Usc Rivalry
News

Browns Sign Tight End Kyle Markway To 2-Year Deal