Skip to main content

NFL Could be Eying 12 Game Suspension Against Deshaun Watson for one Reason

At least according to one report, it makes sense why the NFL wants Deshaun Watson suspended for at least 12 games.

It was over a few weeks ago that it was leaked that the NFL wanted an indefinite suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Since then, Sue L. Robinson imposed a six-game suspension, one the league has since appealed. According to one report, it makes total sense why the NFL is going for a major suspension.

The Browns will play in Houston against the Texans in week 12. There is a sense that the league wants no part of Watson playing against his former team.

It looks like the league does not want that to garner the attention that would likely be negative. It surely would be the focal point for any television broadcast.

Currently, Roger Goodell is deciding who will rule on the NFL’s appeal of the six-game suspension, there is a good chance he will do it himself. Watson and the NFLPA may end up suing, so things could spiral quickly.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Deshaun Watson’s side, NFLPA Working on a Response to NFL’s Appeal

NFL Files Appeal in Deshaun Watson Suspension

Browns Sign Former Michigan Standout Wide Receiver

The Significance of Jordan Elliott

Ruling on Deshaun Watson was Never Going to be Satisfying

Browns Activate Jack Conklin, Sign a Wide Receiver

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) talks to wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson’s side, NFLPA Working on a Response to NFL’s Appeal

By Brandon Little1 hour ago
4781106B-03E8-40A4-AA69-4EDD81C597A1
News

NFL Files Appeal in Deshaun Watson Suspension

By Brandon Little3 hours ago
3A8DE43F-2579-4870-82A4-5FD809BC8936
News

Browns Sign Former Michigan Standout Wide Receiver

By Brandon Little6 hours ago
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) rushes New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Brownsgiants 4
Featured Content

The Significance of Jordan Elliott

By Pete Smith13 hours ago
56D1A903-26B2-44FE-BCEE-7307E1BA108C
News

Deshaun Watson Will Sue NFL if This Happens

By Brandon LittleAug 2, 2022 11:50 AM EDT
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Ruling on Deshaun Watson was Never Going to be Satisfying

By Pete SmithAug 1, 2022 8:51 PM EDT
D717B8AA-0E5C-475F-A0B7-7C790D6313E0
News

Amari Cooper Gets Banged up During Monday Practice

By Brandon LittleAug 1, 2022 5:08 PM EDT
Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) celebrates after running back Nick Chubb (not pictured) scored a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Activate Jack Conklin, Sign a Wide Receiver

By Brandon LittleAug 1, 2022 10:33 AM EDT