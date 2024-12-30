NFL Draft Order: Where Browns Are Picking After Week 17
There may still be one game left in Week 17, but even without it, the 2025 NFL Draft Order saw quite the shakeup this weekend. The Cleveland Browns were one of the biggest beneficiaries of the shuffling.
A stunning 45-33 win by the New York Giants brought the biggest change of all, as the Giants lost out on the rights to the No. 1 overall selection. New York's win combined with the Jacksonville Jaguars win over the Tennessee Titans brought some noticeable changes to the top of the order. At the conclusion of Sunday, New York went from owning the first pic to owning the fourth pick, while the Titans moved up to No. 2 overall and the Jaguars fell in line at No. 5 overall.
Factoring in the Browns 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins, they wound up in the No. 3 spot due to a weaker strength of schedule than the Giants, who share a 3-13 record with Cleveland. Rounding out the top five is the New England Patriots, who are now in the driver's seat to hold the first pick in the upcoming draft.
That sets the stage for Cleveland to guarantee itself a top three pick with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in its season finale on Saturday night. The Browns would need one of New England or Tennessee to win in order to move up any higher in the draft. Week 18 sees the Titans take on the Houston Texans, who have already locked up the AFC South and can't move any higher in the playoff seeding. It's a situation that could leave the Texans resting many of their starters. Similarly, the Patriots square off with the Buffalo Bills who are locked into the No. 2 seed and could do the same.
As things stand right now, the Browns have nine picks to use in the upcoming NFL Draft, including four in the first three rounds. Their full arsenal includes the following picks:
1st Round (own)
2nd Round (own)
3rd Round (own)
3rd Round (Buffalo)
4th Round (own)
5th Round (Lions)
6th Round (own)
6th Round (Dolphins via Bears)
6th Rounder (Vikings)