NFL Hall Of Famer Makes Bold Prediction For Cleveland Browns In 2024
As Week 1 arrives and the Cleveland Browns gear up for a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL analysts everywhere are ready to get their 2024 predictions on the record.
That includes Hall of Famer turned TV personality Shannon Sharpe who is one of a handful of a cast of characters who visits ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith. That is where Sharpe submitted his bold prediction that the Browns will be playing in the AFC championship next January.
"If you look at that Cleveland Brow s roster, from top to bottom," Sharpe began. "Now remember last year they finished No. 1 in defense. If Deshaun Watson – now if he goes back to being what he was his last year starting in Houston, oh it's over. With that defense and those weapons, with that offensive line, nah.
"...For me, when I look at the Cleveland Browns, if Deshaun Watson – it's either now or never. He's under immense pressure. That big contract, he has yet to live up to it because of injuries and obviously whatever happened off the field in Houston. I just need Deshaun Watson to give me 85, 90 percent of what he once was. I like the Cleveland Browns."
As Sharpe eluded to, the Browns season very much hinges on the pplay of quarterback Deshaun Watson, which is no secret at this point. Unlike a lot of pundits out there though, Sharpe believes the 28-year-old is poised for a bounce back season.
If that does happen there's no reason to think an AFC championship game appearance isn't attainable for the Browns. With last season's top ranked defense to compliment Watson, perhaps even a Super Bowl run could be in the cards in things go right for Cleveland.