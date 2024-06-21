NFL Insider Makes Bold Deshaun Watson Prediction That Will Please Browns Fans
When the Cleveland Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in March 2022, they were expecting him to transform the franchise.
That's why the Browns handed him a five-year, $230 million contract. What made the deal so unprecedented was that it was fully guaranteed.
It seemed like a fairly risky move given that Watson sat out all of 2021, but Cleveland was desperate for a quarterback, so it decided to pull the trigger.
Needless to say, it has not worked out for the Browns thus far.
In two seasons with Cleveland, Watson has played in a grand total of 12 games. He served an 11-game suspension in his debut campaign with the club, and in 2023, he was knocked out after six contests due to a season-ending shoulder injury that would ultimately require surgery.
The 28-year-old hasn't exactly looked sharp in the time he has been on the field, either, accumulating 14 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions with the Browns.
Watson is entering a make-or-break season in 2024, but Ian Rapoport of NFL media actually expects the three-time Pro Bowler to finally exhibit why Cleveland put so much faith in him.
"I expect him to be like his old self in training camp and finally, finally pay off that big-time contract that the Browns gave him," Rapoport said during an episode of The Insiders.
There was a time when Watson was one of the best quarterbacks in football.
Back in 2020, which was his most recent full season, the Clemson product led the league with 4,823 passing yards to go along with 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Additionally, he completed a robust 70.2 percent of his throws while posting a passer rating of 112.4.
Of course, that was four years ago, which is an eternity in the NFL.
If Watson can somehow turn back the clock this coming season, the Browns will be a force to be reckoned with in the rugged AFC North.