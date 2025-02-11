NFL Insider Notes Critical Browns Decision Could Sway Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett dug his feet in on wanting to be traded by the Cleveland Browns as he made the rounds at radio row at the Super Bowl last week. His goal is to play for a contender, something he believes Cleveland isn't close to being in the short term.
But is there any way the organization could change his opinion of the team's current outlook? In just over a month free agency opens and general manager Andrew Berry and his staff will have their first chance to revamp the roster this offseason.
Then the draft looms large about six weeks after that, where the Browns have a chance to add a top-flight player with the No. 2 overall pick. Cleveland may even swing big and take a quarterback with the selection, setting itself up for both short-term and long-term success if it lands a franchise signal caller.
As adamant as Garrett may seem about his trade demands, ESPN's top NFL insider Adam Schefter told Unsportsmanlike Radio that it's not totally out of the question that Garrett changes his tune once the Browns offseason plans come into focus.
It's early in the offseason and Myles Garrett is a proud, smart man," Schefter said. "And this is what he wants today. But a month from now, when the Browns make a move at quarterback and they have a quarterback and you say 'hey Myles how do you feel about Sam Darnold playing here? How do you feel about Kirk Cousins playing here?
"'How do you feel about the idea that we just drafted Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward? How do you feel about that?' Is that gonna change his mind? Is he gonna change his mind if and when they add some other players?"
Garrett has been open about the fact that he did discuss in some capacity what the team's plans are for the immediate future after the 2024 season. It's unclear just how much the Browns were able to communicate their vision to Garrett at that time though.
Every offseason is fluid, and it's fair to wonder whether or not the Browns can potentially get Garrett back on board based on their offseason plan. Especially if that plan includes landing a true franchise QB.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: New Pro Bowl QB Option Emerging for Cleveland Browns
MORE: Aaron Rodgers is a Circus the Cleveland Browns Don't Need
MORE: Recently Fired Browns Assistant Lands New Job With Cowboys
MORE: Adam Schefter Offers Shocking Update on Browns, Myles Garrett
MORE: Insider Suggests Browns' Myles Garrett Trade to Eagles