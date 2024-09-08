NFL Insider Shuts Down Talk of Cleveland Browns Benching Deshaun Watson
Heading into 2024, patience is running thin for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The Browns acquired Watson via trade with the Houston Texans in March 2022, surrendering a substantial amount of draft capital and handing Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract upon landing him.
Unfortunately, Watson has played in a grand total of 12 games since joining Cleveland, totaling 14 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions during his time on the field.
As a result, some feel that Watson may not have too long of a leash this season, especially with Jameis Winston waiting in the wings.
However, during a fan mailbag, Browns insider Scott Petrak shut down the notion that the team could potentially bench Watson.
"I completely understand the question, but I don’t see a scenario in which Watson gets benched," wrote Petralk. "I don’t think he’ll perform poorly enough, and the Browns are so committed financially, they need to ride it out. His salary cap number went up to nearly $73 million in 2025 and ’26 in the recent contract restructure, so he would have to be an utter disaster for the Browns to give up on him."
So, essentially, Cleveland is financially obligated to roll with Watson. Plus, it's not like Winston or any of the Browns' backup quarterbacks have lit the world on fire. They're reserves for a reason, after all.
Watson is still just 28 years old, so it's entirely possible that he can rediscover his groove. He made three straight Pro Bowls with the Texans between 2018 and 2020, leading the NFL in passing yards during the latter campaign.
Whether or not that Watson will make an appearance in 2024 remains to be seen, but we should probably pump the brakes on any chatter that the Clemson product could ride the pine this season.