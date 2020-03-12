BrownsDigest
NFL Monitoring COVID-19 Situation, Preparing Contingencies

Pete Smith

The NFL has not made an announcement to delay or alter any of the upcoming events on their calendar, but that could change quickly as they monitor the situation. With the NBA suspending its season, the MLS is suspending its season, and the NCAA planning to have games played in largely empty venues, for now, the NFL will be forced to act shortly. There are three main issues that are likely to be impacted; free agency, the league meetings and the NFL Draft.

From a fan perspective, the NFL Draft is the one that will likely be altered the most. At this point, the NFL hasn't ruled out the possibility of holding the event in Las Vegas at the end of April. Last year, the event was held in Nashville and had an estimated 600,000 people attend. Unless the situation changes dramatically in terms of containing COVID-19, that's not realistic.

The backup plan would be for the event to be run out of NFL Network studios and have all 32 teams on via teleconference. They might still have some prospects attend, but it would be a far more antiseptic event.

Free agency is a big deal because of the logistical issues. Players are flying across the country to visit teams. Some members of teams are flying across the country to meet with players. Most of the precautionary measures being taken by teams, including the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, avoiding air travel and airports because of the large groups of people. That's impractical in free agency, since players have to physically sign contracts and deals agreed to in principle don't always make it to pen and paper. That could be delayed as a result.

The annual league meetings set to happen in Florida may be curtailed or simply cancelled for the year.

The fan fest at the Pro Football Hall of Fame set to take place March 21st and 22nd has been cancelled. It's important to note this was a decision made by the Hall of Fame, not by the NFL.

One announcement the NFL has made is for employees who aren't "operationally critical" to work from home.

With the speed in which everything around COVID-19 is happening, this is an ever evolving situation.

