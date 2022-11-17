NFL Monitoring Snowstorm That Could Impact Browns and Bills Game

With a blizzard set to rip through Buffalo, the NFL is monitoring the Browns and Bills game. There is a possibility that the game could be moved.

Winter is essentially here and it could have an impact on the week 11 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. According to a report, the NFL is monitoring the blizzard that is in the forecast and has been in contact with both teams.

Models are showing that there could be 3-to-6 feet by Sunday in Buffalo, there is a possibility for “thundersnow” as well. The NFL last had to move a game out of Buffalo in 2014, when the Jets and Bills played on Monday night in Detroit.

There are multiple ways the NFL could go about this. The teams could play it out in what would be a “snow bowl”, or they could move it to another stadium. Buffalo plays the following Thursday night, so there’s no chance the game could be moved to Monday. With the snow scheduled to end Sunday, there is a possibility that it is just moved back from a 1 p.m. start.

If snow crews have more time, perhaps the field could be better cleared in time. If you’re Cleveland, you might be hoping to play in this weather. It is going to have an impact on offenses if the field is a snowy mess.

The league will continue to monitor the snowstorm, likely waiting until Friday or Saturday to make a call on what to do.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

