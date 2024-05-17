NFL Network Analyst Is Concerned With Browns Difficult 2024 Schedule
Getting back to the playoffs will be no easy feat for the Browns next season. Getting to the Super Bowl will be an even tougher one.
In an appearance on the NFL Network's show NFL Total Access, analyst Bucky Brooks highlighted the Browns as a team he believes has all the pieces to be title contenders. The one road block for Brooks though, Cleveland's schedule.
"When you look at the roster you can say the Cleveland Browns are a Super Bowl contender," said Brooks. "They have everything that you look for offensively and defensively to get it done. The problem is, man, the NFL did them no favors in terms of the teams that they're facing this season. The toughest schedule [in the league] and a tough division where they're really, really good but they might not get out of the division."
The Browns do play in what can easily be considered the toughest division in football at the moment. Just last year the entire quartet of Cleveland, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh finished with inning records, something that hasn't happened in the NFL since 1935.
A recent post from the NFL ranked each team's strength of schedule based off of their opponnent's win percentage last season and the Browns came out as No. 1. The Ravens and Steelers fell in order as the second and third toughest schedules.
Matchups with 2023 playoff teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins – among others – aren't the only thing that make the Browns schedule so tough though. They will also have to navigate a difficult final seven games of the season, that includes four matchups against their division opponents, a tough road trip to Denver and the Chiefs and Dolphins making stops in Northeast Ohio.
