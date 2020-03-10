BrownsDigest
NFL Officially Releases Compensatory Picks, The Browns Don't Receive Any

Pete Smith

The NFL released the official list of compensatory picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Compensatory picks are awarded based on free agents losses by a team - losses by players leaving via free agency, not traded or released - and weighing that against players the team signed. It rewards teams that acquire talent through the draft or free agency and cannot afford them, giving them an avenue to replace them. The Cleveland Browns did not receive any compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft, which was an expected result.

Around the rest of the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals didn't receive any compensatory picks either, but both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals did. Both the Steelers and Ravens receive a third round pick and the Ravens receive a fourth round pick for their losses.

The Steelers got a third for losing Le'Veon Bell in free agency. Jesse James and Steven Nelson largely cancel each other out.

The Ravens major losses included C.J. Mosley, Za'Darius Smith and John Brown. They signed Earl Thomas and Mark Ingram. Routinely, they are one of the teams that receive the most compensatory picks year in and year out as a testament to their success both identifying and developing talent.

For the most part, compensatory picks are figured out well ahead of time and this is merely a formality. The Browns still sit at seven picks in the upcoming draft despite the number of holes they have. Depending on their actions in free agency, they could find themselves in line for some compensatory picks in 2021. That is one of the considerations when it comes to Olivier Vernon's contract and salary. If they cut him, they can't get a compensatory pick next season.

