BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

NFL Makes Prudent Decision Postponing Hall of Fame Game, Enshrinement Ceremony Until 2021

Pete Smith

The NFL has announced it's postponing this year's Hall of Fame game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers as well as the enshrinement ceremonies until 2021.

While this certainly doesn't make anyone feel great about the way sports are trending, this is also the most obvious move the NFL could make. It's terrible news for the city of Canton as well, which counts on the economic impact from the yearly event.

Consider what the Hall of Fame ceremony involves. People traveling from all over the country, including a number of elderly people, who are the most susceptible to getting the worst symptoms and possibly risk death from COVID-19 as well as a relatively packed audience area. Imagine what would happen if a few elderly Hall of Famers make their yearly trek to Canton, get COVID-19 and end up in hospitals or worse.

The NFL is going to have a challenging enough time when it comes to preseason games, but the Hall of Fame game is a national event. When they leave, going back to various parts of the country, they can potentially take COVID-19 back with them and cause a new spike of infections.

It's obviously disappointing that the NFL is unable to hold what is a signature moment for them and one of their kickoff celebrations, this was the most responsible decision they could make.

The natural reaction is to then assume it will have an impact on the rest of preseason, which it could. There have been conversations about dropping the number of preseason games from four this year to two, one home and one away for each team. The preseason would still operate as a dry run for the regular season, both for getting players ready as well as determining if their safeguards for COVID-19 are working.

Even if the NFL was still determined to have four preseason games, the Hall of Fame game invites just about everything health experts are warning against. Optional travel, big crowds, and potential human contact. As important as the event is and undoubtedly how much it pains the NFL to have to cancel, this is an important message to send not just to their league but to the country.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals Offensive Lineman Posts, Deletes Homophobic Image to Instagram

As the NFL tries to come to grips with its issues on race, Bobby Hart serves a reminder how the league has to go on the issue of homophobia. The Bengals offensive lineman posted and then deleted a homophobic image to his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield One Of The Best At Making Things Happen Downfield

Analysis shows that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield fits right in with the best when it comes to downfield play, making things happen.

BrandonLittle

Kareem Hunt As The Joker

In the last few weeks, there has been a significant focus on the role Kareem Hunt will have in the Cleveland Browns offense. The Browns are going to focus on getting their best 11 offensive players on the field, which will have Kareem Hunt line up all over the field.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Launch “Be The Solution”, Behind Andrew Berry’s Leadership

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry showed off his leadership once again as he’s behind the launch of “Be The Solution”. A step toward social in justice and equality, in the right direction.

BrandonLittle

Daniel Snyder Uses Bobby Mitchell's Legacy To Distract, Delay Focus On Team's Racist Name

The Washington Redskins announced the removal of George Preston Marshall's name from RFK stadium, replacing it with Bobby Mitchell. Something that should've been done while Mitchell was alive is largely used in an attempt to avoid the reality that something has to be done about the team's name.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Premature To Say Browns Fans Won't See a Season, From Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci has some new words on how the pandemic could affect the 2020 NFL season.

BrandonLittle

Kareem Hunt Sums Up Feelings For Many Players In The NFL On 2020 Season: "Whatever It Takes."

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt had a conference call on Monday and expressed a sentiment that a lot of NFL players have when it comes to the 2020 season. Whatever it takes.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Myles Garrett Shows Off His Inner Zion Williamson With This Dunk

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett may be a football player, but that doesn’t mean his athleticism can’t flow over on to the basketball court.

BrandonLittle

Baker Mayfield Among Athletes Trying To Save Julius Jones From Death Row

Julius Jones is on death row in Oklahoma for a crime he insists he did not commit. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is among a group of athletes connected to the state of Oklahoma trying to save his life.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Kareem Hunt On Traffic Stop: "I Gotta Do Better"

Given the amount that's been going on in the world, it's easy to forget that in the not too distant past Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was pulled over and told the officer that he wouldn't pass a drug test on dash cam. Monday, he was asked about it.

Pete Smith