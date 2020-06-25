NFL Makes Prudent Decision Postponing Hall of Fame Game, Enshrinement Ceremony Until 2021

The NFL has announced it's postponing this year's Hall of Fame game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers as well as the enshrinement ceremonies until 2021.

While this certainly doesn't make anyone feel great about the way sports are trending, this is also the most obvious move the NFL could make. It's terrible news for the city of Canton as well, which counts on the economic impact from the yearly event.

Consider what the Hall of Fame ceremony involves. People traveling from all over the country, including a number of elderly people, who are the most susceptible to getting the worst symptoms and possibly risk death from COVID-19 as well as a relatively packed audience area. Imagine what would happen if a few elderly Hall of Famers make their yearly trek to Canton, get COVID-19 and end up in hospitals or worse.

The NFL is going to have a challenging enough time when it comes to preseason games, but the Hall of Fame game is a national event. When they leave, going back to various parts of the country, they can potentially take COVID-19 back with them and cause a new spike of infections.

It's obviously disappointing that the NFL is unable to hold what is a signature moment for them and one of their kickoff celebrations, this was the most responsible decision they could make.

The natural reaction is to then assume it will have an impact on the rest of preseason, which it could. There have been conversations about dropping the number of preseason games from four this year to two, one home and one away for each team. The preseason would still operate as a dry run for the regular season, both for getting players ready as well as determining if their safeguards for COVID-19 are working.

Even if the NFL was still determined to have four preseason games, the Hall of Fame game invites just about everything health experts are warning against. Optional travel, big crowds, and potential human contact. As important as the event is and undoubtedly how much it pains the NFL to have to cancel, this is an important message to send not just to their league but to the country.