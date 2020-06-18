NFL Responds to Dr. Fauci Concerns The Only Way They Can, Taking It One Step At A Time

In response to several reasonable concerns from Dr. Anthony Fauci about the feasibility of playing football and specifically NFL football, the NFL's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Stills released a statement in response, which in effect says the only thing the NFL can say.

COVID-19 is a huge challenge for any professional sports league and obviously the NFL might be as impacted as any sport because of the amount of players on a team and the amount of people that are necessary for the operation to run for one team, let alone the league as a whole.

The NFL's statement first acknowledges the enormity of what COVID-19 is doing within this country as well as stating that they will be as flexible as possible.

The statement also makes it pretty clear that the NFL intends to continue with this season until there is a powerful enough reason not to. Dr. Fauci is cautious by nature because that's his job. The best thing the entire country can do is wear masks, socially distance and eliminate as much unnecessary public exposure as possible.

Currently, there are a number of states that weren't really impacted during the first wave that are now experiencing massive spikes both in infections as well as hospitalizations. This is the fundamental problem with trying to effectively project how a pandemic will impact a country, because it's dependent on so many factors, not the least of which is human behavior.

Trying to forecast what will happen in a few weeks or a few months out is just about impossible, which is why models have fluctuated so much in terms of projections.

The issue that the NFL faces as well as any league is that it's difficult to start up as it relates to players training and preparing as opposed to shutting down. That was made clear by the NBA, NHL, both college and high school sports that were all effectively ended abruptly.

Meanwhile, the NFL can't wait around and have players and teams do nothing, then all of a sudden decide to try to start up and go if they see a window. The league may be able to stop on a dime but it starts up like a locomotive.

They also can't go into this season walking on egg shells, giving reason for everyone to be nervous or expecting that the season is going to get shut down; it's just a question of when, even if that's what the league office believes. They have to proceed, as they've been doing, with the idea that they are going to start the season on time and play all 16 games and the playoffs.

All the NFL can do is basically try to absorb as much information as possible over the next few weeks and try to make the most educated guesses they can, both in terms of helping avoid infection during training camp as well as how teams can safely travel if they intend to have games.

Simply put, no one should doubt that Dr. Fauci has the best intentions in mind and raising the issues he does is good for the league as it hopefully forces them to come up with good answers that Dr. Fauci or any other expert can feel cautiously optimistic about. It's incredibly difficult to speak in hypotheticals confidently, which is precisely what is happening in this situation on all sides.

Perhaps communicating this message will help reinforce the seriousness of the pandemic and give another reason to be conscious of what they are doing and how best to proceed safely to stop the spread, saving lives and potentially allowing for sports to be played this fall.