Premature To Say Browns Fans Won't See a Season, From Dr. Anthony Fauci

BrandonLittle

For Cleveland Browns fans wanting to know if there will be a season or not in a few months, that answer is not coming as of yet. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Dr. Fauci says the possibility of any football being played this fall is “impossible to call” according to Kristian Dyer of Jets Country SI.


“The situation this fall will be dictated by the dynamics of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States,” Dr. Fauci said in an exclusive interview with ‘Jets Country.’

It’s sounding more and more like the matter of sports being played this fall will fall in the laps of how people treat this pandemic. Numbers are going up everywhere since stuff has began to open, which could be a bad sign. The hope is that people will take this more seriously and take the precautions needed to control this sickness.

Dr. Fauci continued to say “Again, the officials of the league in consultation with the players will make their own decisions”. Pointing toward that ultimately, it could be a leagues choice of what they want to risk. Fauci recently said “it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall, if players weren’t quarantined or put in a bubble”. He took a step back from those statements saying the statement was taken out of context and it was just coming from his “public health standpoint”.

Latest measures show that there are 2,275,645 reported cases of the coronavirus with 119,923 reported deaths. This is a serious ongoing issue that will take some sacrifices to slow down. Flat renting the curve and staying there could be a good sign that we see sports this fall, but we have to get there as a whole first. 

