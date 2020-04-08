NFL Setting Up Safeguards Try To Eliminate Possibility of Technical Issues During Draft

As concerns are raised are about potential problems that could arise with a virtual NFL Draft format, both practical and ridiculous, the NFL is trying to ensure the event goes on without a hitch by putting in safeguards. The NFL Draft normally runs heavily reliant on technology, so it shouldn't be that big of an adjustment, but the NFL is taking some common sense precautions to try to reduce the possibility of a technical glitch.

Teams have suggested that technology will fail, that they could be hacked through the telecommunications software or any number of other potential issues that could arise in a normal draft. The key difference is who is making the decision that matters and how they avoid screwing it up; namely the general managers.

The NFL is going to run multiple tests to make sure everything works ahead of time. They will have one massive teleconference between all 32 teams in case a team has an issue and needs to make an announcement of a trade or pick through there. Teams can default to email if something goes wrong.

There would be a level of understanding from most fans if the draft were to experience a glitch, considering the circumstances. The NFL is doing their due diligence to make sure that any issue is one of human error and a general manager simply failing to use the technology correctly as opposed to a technical issue. As much as this is an unusual situation and has unique challenges, they still want it to be as professional a broadcast as possible.

The NFL loves the prospect of having any and all attention on them this year with all the other major sports cancelled or suspended. They don't want to be in a situation where something goes wrong and the entire three-day process is filled with people making fun of one notable mistake.