BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

NFL Setting Up Safeguards Try To Eliminate Possibility of Technical Issues During Draft

Pete Smith

As concerns are raised are about potential problems that could arise with a virtual NFL Draft format, both practical and ridiculous, the NFL is trying to ensure the event goes on without a hitch by putting in safeguards. The NFL Draft normally runs heavily reliant on technology, so it shouldn't be that big of an adjustment, but the NFL is taking some common sense precautions to try to reduce the possibility of a technical glitch.

Teams have suggested that technology will fail, that they could be hacked through the telecommunications software or any number of other potential issues that could arise in a normal draft. The key difference is who is making the decision that matters and how they avoid screwing it up; namely the general managers.

The NFL is going to run multiple tests to make sure everything works ahead of time. They will have one massive teleconference between all 32 teams in case a team has an issue and needs to make an announcement of a trade or pick through there. Teams can default to email if something goes wrong.

There would be a level of understanding from most fans if the draft were to experience a glitch, considering the circumstances. The NFL is doing their due diligence to make sure that any issue is one of human error and a general manager simply failing to use the technology correctly as opposed to a technical issue. As much as this is an unusual situation and has unique challenges, they still want it to be as professional a broadcast as possible.

The NFL loves the prospect of having any and all attention on them this year with all the other major sports cancelled or suspended. They don't want to be in a situation where something goes wrong and the entire three-day process is filled with people making fun of one notable mistake.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yannick Ngakoue to the Cleveland Browns On Draft Day?

Yannick Ngakoue is intent on being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars and the NFL Draft could potentially be the time it happens. The Cleveland Browns have been mentioned as one possible destination. It's possible, but is it realistic?

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Agent On Kevin Colbert's Idea For Three Extra Picks In NFL Draft: I Don't Like It

Asking an agent about the proposal of three extra draft picks for each team this year floated by Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, the answer was not positive. "I don't like it."

Pete Smith

Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release New Uniforms, Get Opposite Reactions, Hint What Cleveland Browns Will Do

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their new uniforms in recent days and the Cleveland Browns are set to release theirs on the 15th. The Falcons and Bucs took completely opposite approaches and hint at what's to come from the Browns.

Pete Smith

Browns 22nd in Jenny Vrentas's Power Rankings

Jenny Vrentas of TheMMQB released her power rankings and had the Cleveland Browns 22nd. As much as one would like to argue that the Browns should be higher, and on talent, they deserve it, the unknown makes it more challenging.

Pete Smith

Final Four: Ranking The Cleveland Browns Top Options In The First Round

The NFL Draft is two weeks from Thursday and at least as it pertains to the first round, there's little that is likely to change the evaluation of which players the Cleveland Browns are targeting in the first round. These are the final four prospects, one of which is all but certain to be their selection on April 23rd.

Pete Smith

Connor Orr's Latest Mock Draft Delivers For Browns

The NFL Draft begins two weeks from Thursday and mock drafts keep rolling out in preparation. Connor Orr's latest mock draft works out well for the Cleveland Browns in the first round and leaves them plenty of good options heading into the second round.

Pete Smith

NFL Draft Mandate Creates Interesting Opportunity For Teams Including Cleveland Browns

The NFL has determined that teams will not be able to utilize their team facilities to operate the NFL Draft in compliance with their policy with stay at home orders in a number of states. This is an inconvenience that provides an interesting opportunity for teams like the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Two Browns Make All-Decade Team

The All-Decade team for the 2010s has been announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee and former Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas and Alex Mack were named to the team.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 7-Round Mock Draft Vol, 6

Free agency is mostly wrapped up in terms of major player movement for the Cleveland Browns and the NFL Draft is only a couple weeks away, so it's time to start framing the draft in terms of what's likely, so here's the latest Browns mock draft.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Who Is The Modern DBU? LSU? Alabama? Ohio State?

The search for the modern position 'U' has arrived at the secondary. TheMMQB's rankings sees the SEC take all three of the top spots, much to the chagrin of Ohio State fans.

Pete Smith