NFL writer calls Baker Mayfield to Seattle a lock

The next few days could be the time frame that Baker Mayfield is moved from the Cleveland Browns. According to one writer, Seattle looks to be the spot.


We are now just a day away from the 2022 NFL Draft and there may be some trades to watch for during the three days. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is one especially to keep an eye on.

Marc Sessler of NFL Network made a list of locks to happen, along with his mock draft, which you can find here. 

One of those locks was the Browns trading Mayfield to Seattle, for a fourth-round pick. Ideally, this would be a 2022 draft pick. Though it could be a fourth that could turn into a third next year, depending on how Mayfield works out for Seattle.

If the Seahawks trade for Mayfield, it is simply because they couldn’t land their guy in the draft. Drew Lock is on the roster for Seattle, but they need more pieces in the quarterback room. A battle at the position will work best for the Seahawks and that means bringing in a veteran or rookie.

As it’s been noted before, the Browns will likely have to pay some of the nearly $19 million that Mayfield will make during the 2022 season. That money is fully guaranteed, so there is no getting around it.

We could be in the final days of Mayfield being a member of the Browns. This is the best case scenario for both sides, as a divorce is inevitable at this point.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website

