NFL Writer Proposes Intriguing Browns, Packers Trade
The 2024 NFL season has just begun, but already there has been a lot of trade rumors flying around. Even the Cleveland Browns have been brought into the rumor mill.
One of the main reasons for all of the early-season trade talk is due to the injury suffered by Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. That is where the Browns have been included as well.
If the Packers end up looking to make a trade to help replace Love and add a better backup behind him, Cleveland could make sense as a trade partner.
Cody Williams of FanSided has suggested an intriguing trade between the two teams. He has Jameis Winston being traded to Green Bay to shore up the quarterback position.
Here is what his trade suggestion between the two teams would look like:
Green Bay Packers Receive: Jameis Winston, 2025 Sixth-Round Pick
Cleveland Browns Receive: 2025 Fifth-Round Pick, 2026 Fifth-Round Pick
At this point in time, the Packers have not seemed interested in adding another quarterback. Love is expected to miss three-to-six weeks, but there is belief that he could potentially return sooner. In fact, he hasn't even been ruled out officially from the team's Week 2 game.
Should Green Bay approach the Browns, would they even have interest in trading Winston?
Deshaun Watson struggled mightily to begin the year. Winston would be a very interesting option for Cleveland to turn to if they opt to make a quarterback change. However, they do have second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson that they are high on.
Flipping Winston and a sixth-round pick for two fifth-round picks may not be quite enough. The Browns could ask for more.
That being said, if Cleveland is comfortable with Thompson-Robinson, they should be open to trading Winston for assets. This could actually be a very smart option for the Browns.
Of course, nothing will happen if th Packers don't want to make a trade. They could choose to roll with Malik Willis and Sean Clifford until Love returns. But, if they get blown out in Week 2, they could consider making a trade to play the next couple of games before the franchise quarterback returns.
It's an interesting idea, but for now it's just an idea. No reports have connected Green Bay and Cleveland yet.