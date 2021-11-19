Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Nick Chubb Cleared from COVID-19 per David Njoku

    Friday morning, the Cleveland Browns got some good news is the form of running back Nick Chubb clearing COVID-19 protocols, enabling him to return per his teammate David Njoku.
    Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been cleared of COVID-19 and is back in the team's facility per teammate David Njoku, who posted a video on Instagram. Chubb is cleared one day after fellow running back John Kelly, who had initially tested positive one day before Chubb.

    In the video, Njoku is messing with Chubb, trying to get him to smile.

    Chubb coming back is good news and while this does not make any mention of rookie running back Demetric Felton, but soon after the team announced that . The Browns need to get all of their players back on the field and healthy, which has been an elusive challenge all season.

    A victory against the Detroit Lions would set up the Browns with a pair of pivotal matchups with the Baltimore Ravens with their bye week in the middle. The Browns cannot afford to take the Lions for granted and they need all hands on deck to face the Ravens.

    Kareem Hunt remains on injured reserve with a calf injury, but he may be returning as soon as next week, which could give the Browns their full backfield for the first time in over a month.

    In addition to the fact that getting Chubb back is welcome news, it also hopefully means the Browns are beyond the small breakout of the virus within their building. Unfortunately, the trend of positive tests has picked up across the league in the past few weeks, causing a number of teams to lose critical players in games.

    READ MORE: Baker Mayfield Practices Thursday, Jared Goff Idle

    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
