Nick Chubb Clears Concussion Protocol, Back To Practice

Nick Chubb took a high hit from linebacker Mack Wilson just a few days ago that left him in the concussion protocol. At the time, the team did not know how long that would last or how long the symptoms would last with the star running back. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media today that Chubb has cleared the protocol and will be available to practice starting today. However, Chubb will be limited.

It’s worth noting that just because Chubb was placed in the protocol does not mean that he actually had a concussion. Chubb very well could have been just showing symptoms, which seemingly sounds more likely with the quick turnaround of him now back in practice. This is great news for Cleveland, having all of their running backs on the field to operate the new scheme. Becomes even more important when you factor in the season starting in 22 days and there being no preseason games.

In the midst of Chubb being out a few days, Kareem Hunt got the first team reps. More importantly it gave D’Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard more reps with the second team offense. Now that Chubb is back, Johnson and Hilliard will continue to battle it out for that third running back spot on the roster.

In other news, cornerback Kevin Johnson was released from the hospital and should be back around the team in a few days after suffering a lacerated liver. He won’t be ready to practice most likely, but will be around the team and in the building.