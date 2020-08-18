SI.com
Nick Chubb Placed In Concussion Protocol, Kevin Stefanski Unhappy With Mack Wilson Hit

BrandonLittle

Cleveland running back Nick Chubb is officially in the concussion protocol according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Chubb could be out for two to three weeks, depending on the severity of the concussion. At the time, there is no current timetable for his return.

Coach Stefanski went on to say that “it’s fair” to say he wasn’t happy with the hit that Mack Wilson laid.

Kareem Hunt will undoubtably get all of the first team reps with Chubb being out. This will help Hunt become more familiar with the wide-zone scheme that Stefanski is implementing. Chubb is one of the best backs in the league, so bouncing back shouldn’t be a problem, he too needs to get more reps with the new scheme though. With a shortened amount of reps in a makeshift year, everything counts.

Mack Wilson came out and said he had no intent and that is something that could maybe be seen, it doesn’t change the fact that the Browns are practicing without their starting running back for a couple weeks now at least. Wilson came flying in and wrapped up to high, he knew it immediately.

Tight end David Njoku said the hit “wasn’t right and no one condones that behavior. Tensions fly, but we do what we can to take care of each other.’' Njoku immediately was at the scene of the hit when it transpired.

Running backs farther down the line like Dontrell Hilliard and D'Ernest Johnson will now get more reps with second team offense at the worst. This is the first training camp injury the Browns have seen this year that is notable.

