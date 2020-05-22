BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns, Fifth Round Pick Nick Harris Come To Terms On Rookie Deal

Pete Smith

When the Cleveland Browns moved down from 41st to 44th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, they got a fifth round pick in the move, which they used to select Nick Harris, center out of Washington. Harris agreed to terms on his rookie deal Friday, joining fourth round pick Harrison Bryant and sixth round pick Donovan Peoples-Jones as rookies who have agreed to terms from this draft class.

Harris steps in to compete for the backup center job behind J.C. Tretter, who signed a three-year extension during the 2019 season. There might not be a more ideal setup than to be coached by Bill Callahan, who took the offensive line coaching job under head coach Kevin Stefanski and have a mentor in Tretter. Tretter was the first player to reach out to Harris and first round pick Jedrick Wills to make himself available for any questions they might have.

For the zone scheme the Browns intend to run, Harris has the movement skills that this offense seeks. Explosive off the line with speed, he's pretty effortless getting to the second level as a blocker or in the screen game. The only real knock on Harris is his lack of height, which might limit him to only being a viable center in the NFL.

21 years old, Harris should be able to continue to add strength and if he can learn behind Tretter and the Browns are able to maintain this offensive system, this coaching staff, he has the potential to be a productive starting center.

