Injury Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Says ‘we’ll see’ About Playing Against Bears



The reality of knowing if Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears is a tricky one. Today, number 13 spoke to the media for the first time since last October.

One reporter asked the wideout why it’s been so long, Beckham Jr joking said, “I’m just here so I don’t get fined”. The reality is Beckham Jr. went through a tough recover that is not only a test on you physically, but mentally too. Beckham called this recovery was a spiritual healing.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt made it known that Beckham will be a game time decision. So there will be no sure word until Sunday morning. This is sure to keep many die hard fans on the edge till then. Beckham said himself that he is just taking it ‘day by day’.

When Beckham Jr. returned he likely envisioned being out there with his best friend and teammate, Jarvis Landry. Landry will miss at least three weeks and Beckham said, “it’s like playing phone tag”. In other words, one in and one out.

It sounds like if 13 is out there and makes his season debut, there will be a pitch count. Beckham Jr. returned to practice with no limit and went full force. Whether or not Beckham Jr will play won’t be made public until Sunday. For now, we all get the joy of wonder.